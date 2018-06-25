Spain vs Morocco: La Roja looking for a strong finish to Group B

Spain have qualification for the knockout rounds of the 2018 World Cup wrapped up already, despite not showing their best performances.

Morocco seemed to be the strongest African side coming into the tournament, and they can feel quite unlucky to be out after two matches.

Spain looking for confidence

Despite all the controversy with the coaching situation in Spain, La Roja got their tournament underway with an incredible 3-3 contest against Portugal. The match is an early contestant for the best of this World Cup, but Spain followed with an unconvincing performance against Iran, going ahead by a lucky deflection from Diego Costa.

The Atletico Madrid striker has been in the goals for Spain, with Isco being the main creative outlet. David De Gea is one of the world's best goalkeepers, but made a mistake to let in the second goal against Portugal.

Though Spain have a guaranteed spot in the Round of 16, Fernando Hierro will be looking to motivate his squad going into the elimination rounds, and end the group as winners with a win over Morocco. Hierro could also rest his stars and gives some fringe players a chance for World Cup glory.

Playing for the pride

Pride is truly the only thing Herve Renard's men are playing for here. They were toothless in their unlucky injury-time-own-goal loss against Iran, but were looking much more likely against Portugal, losing 1-0 after an early Cristiano Ronaldo strike. A lack of a quality pure goal scorer as a striker hurt them, as there were very high-quality playmakers providing service, but the likes of Ayoub El Kaabi and Khalid Boutaib were unable to convert chances.

Players like Hakim Ziyech, Younes Belhanda, and Nordin Amrabat gave good accounts of themselves and might earn themselves a move. Amrabat will probably try and make himself a starter at Watford, but there are questions about his consistency.

All Morocco are really hoping for here is a goal. A goal to lift the spirits of fans and players, to put an alright ending to their World Cup, and hope for better in Qatar.