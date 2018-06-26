Danny Ings likely to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool will be open to offers for Danny Ings this summer, the forward set to leave Anfield after three years at the club.

It's thought that despite an attempt to keep Ings, Liverpool are understanding of his wish to move on after an injury-blighted three years on Merseyside.

Having made a bright start to life on L4, Ings suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during one of Jurgen Klopp's earliest training sessions as manager, keeping him out of the majority of the 2015-16 season.

He'd damage his other knee early on in the following season and be out for another nine months, only making the Liverpool squad on a regular basis under Klopp towards the back end of last season - scoring his first goal since 2015 in a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Ings behind in Anfield pecking order

Despite the welcome return, Ings was heavily behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order and failed to make the bench ahead of Dominic Solanke for the Champions League final.

With Divock Origi returning from loan and more attacking options set to be added over the summer transfer window, Ings has taken the decision to move on with a heavy heart.

It's thought that there's initial interest from a number of clubs, with Ings' desire to remain in the Premier League set to play a strong part in where ends up.

Crystal Palace, who have done recent business with Liverpool over Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho, are thought to be strong suitors, Roy Hodgson interested in bringing the 25-year-old to South London.