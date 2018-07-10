Arsenal sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria

Arsenal have made their fourth signing of the summer as midfielder Lucas Torreira arrives in North London.

The 22-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee from Sampdoria and becomes new manager Unai Emery's latest recruitment.

Torreira, a physical presence in the middle of the park, will take the number 11 shirt previously worn by Mesut Ozil.

Speculation comes to an end

Rumours of a move to Arsenal started to take shape before the World Cup and upon the conclusion of Uruguay's campaign in which they got to the quarter-finals, Torreira was able to formally conclude a deal with the Gunners.

Speaking about the move, Torreira said: "I feel very happy. I want to make the most of this opportunity life has given me. I am really looking forward to starting this new adventure."

After an impressive season in Serie A, Torreira became aware of the rumours linking him to Arsenal.

"For a while, I’ve been receiving loads of messages in my social media accounts. I hope I can meet all the fans very soon," Torreira revealed.

Gunners' boss Emery also had his say on the deal.

"He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season," he told the club's official website.

Terrific World Cup

Torreira caught the eye with impressive displays for Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup, appearing in all five of his country's games in Russia.

His bullish approach to midfield is a notable aspect of his game, getting the better of Cristiano Ronaldo in their last-16 tie with Portugal.

He is a physical player but also brilliant technically and is as good off the ball as he is with it at his feet.

The Uruguayan made more tackles, 198, than any other player in Italy's top flight over the last two season's and is seen as a player Arsenal have been missing for a long time.