Opinion: A loan move for Rob Holding would benefit Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to improve under Unai Emery. Having made a surprising five signings already, it's now time to look at which players should go the other way.

There are a number of stars who could leave Arsenal. Whether that be through a permanent transfer or using the loan system.

In my opinion though, I believe Rob Holding should get a loan move away, given Arsenal's centre back situation.

An overhaul of defenders

Not for the first time, Arsenal's problem is something that most Premier League clubs would kill for.

With the introduction of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Konstantinos Mavropanos impressing in the second half of last season, the Gunners now have an abundance of defensive talents.

I've highlighted those two players for one particular reason, and it's not a good one where Rob Holding is concerned.

The short straw has been drawn

With Calum Chambers being given a lot of trust by Unai Emery and the Arsenal board, it seemed like if Arsenal were to loan a young defender, it would be a battle between Holding and Mavropanos.

Mavropanos will be licking his lips at the thought of working with his Greek counterpart, though.

Mavropanos and Sokratis have two very similar styles. They both like to be ruthless and put their bodies on the line in order to protect their goal.

That said, Mavropanos is a lot less experienced. He needs somebody to guide him, and with Sokratis having a lot in common, there couldn't be a better mentor.

If Emery is to notice this, and realise that there are too many centre backs at Arsenal, then it should be Holding who goes out on loan.

It would be interesting to see if any foreign clubs would like to take him on. It's not often we see Englishman hone their skills across the globe, and the experience could add plenty to his footballing knowledge.