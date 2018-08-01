Nick Pope has successful surgery on dislocated shoulder but Burnley face goalkeeper crisis

A dislocated shoulder that looked as though it could sideline Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope for the majority of the season is not as serious as first suspected with the shot-stopper now likely to only miss around three months of action.



However, with Tom Heaton still on the treatment table due to a calf problem, manager Sean Dyche has been forced to ask UEFA for special dispensation to register fourth-choice goalkeeper Adam Legzdins as a backup for Anders Lindegaard in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen.

"It's pleasing news"

Referring to the Pope injury, Dyche told the Burnley website, “he's had the operation and so far it’s pleasing news, in the sense of the specialist being happy with what he found and what’s been done."



As is standard procedure for the Clarets, Dyche refused to put a timescale on Pope's likely recovery period but experts believe that he could return around November.



However, with Heaton lacking match fitness after missing most of last season, it is rumoured that Burnley could make a bid for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster as transfer deadline day draws closer, this year just hours before the new season begins.

New faces still possible

Dyche confirmed, "we are always open-minded to add to the group when we can. If we think there is something we can do to increase the competition levels within that department then we will look at it."



A section of fans have become increasingly frustrated with Burnley's lack of transfer activity, with no new faces brought in despite a possible influx of extra fixtures if they qualify for the Europa League proper.



However, the short-term focus will purely be on Aberdeen who have announced their intentions to attack on Thurday evening with the knowledge that they have to score if they are to have any chance of progressing. Burnley will be hoping that a lack of options in goal does not end their Europa League dream abruptly.

