Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid: Red Devils end US Tour with hard-fought victory in Miami

Manchester United wrapped up their preseason tour of the United States with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

While the tour being clouded by Jose Mourinho's clear unhappiness with the club's transfer dealings and the squad at his disposition, United will go back home on a high note after victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Quickfire double wins it for United

Alexis Sanchez continued his impressive preseason and opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Matteo Darmian was played by Ander Herrera on the overlap to the right flank past Los Blancos' Theo Hernandez, and the Italian wingback crosses the ball to Alexis who finished low past Francisco Casilla.

United doubled their lead just six minutes later, thanks to Ander Herrera who capped off an incredible buildup from the Red Devils.

Darmian set Juan Mata loose on the counter attack, where the Spaniard crossed the ball to a central Alexis.

The Chilean used his head to knock bak the ball to an arriving Ander Herrera, who volley home past Casilla.

Deficit cut just before the break

Despite an unimpressive first half by Real Madrid, the reigning European Champions would cut the lead in half on the stroke of half-time.

Karim Benzema split the napping center back duo of Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay and tapped home Theo Hernandez's cross past David De Gea from pointblank range.

MIAMI, FL - JULY 31: Karim Benzema #9 of Real Madrid scores a goal against Manchester United in the first half of the International Champions Cup at Hard Rock Stadium on July 31, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/International Champions Cup/Getty Images)

Both Benzema and Gareth Bale would only play the first half, as the duo were substituted off at halftime.

Brazilian debutants

It was a special day for Brazilian duo Vinicus Junior and Fred.

Vinicus, who joined Real this summer from Flamengo in Brazil, made his Madrid debut and started against United.

The young Rio de Janeiro product looked grew in confidence and played 60 minutes before being replaced by Raul De Tomas.

As for the other Brazilian debut, Fred made his first start for Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder was called up for Brazil's World Cup campaign but did not see any minutes for the Seleção.

Fred could be an instrumental part of United's midfield to begin the season, as regulars Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are doubtful to take part of United's Premier League opener against Leicester City.

Managerial debut for Lopetegui

It was also the managerial debut for Madrid's new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Loeptgui, who took over for Zinedine Zidane, was the Spanish Nation Team manager before he was sacked two days before their World Cup debut against Portugal in Russia.

The Spanish Federation had sacked him after neither Loeptgui or Real Madrid told them that he would be announced as Madrid's next manager on the eve of the World Cup.