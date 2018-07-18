Jose Mourinho has "no idea" if Man United will make any more signings

While Manchester United's rivals are racing away with signings coming in and deadwood going out, manager Jose Mourinho has caused concern by admitting he has "no idea" whether he'll be able to welcome any more players to the club.

Mourinho has already brought in central midfielder Fred to the club, but that's the only major change to the Reds' starting line-up. Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has been signed to become Mourinho's new third-choice goalkeeper while young Portuguese full-back, Diogo Dalot, has arrived from FC Porto, but is mainly one for the future.

Mourinho: I don't know about transfers

Some Man United fans are concerned given that their team finished so far adrift of champions Manchester City last season, and other rivals like Liverpool are strengthening hugely.

"I have no idea," Mourinho told reporters who asked whether he was hoping or expecting more transfer business.

"I'm not going to lie to you. I'm not going to say that somebody is coming, and I'm not going to say that nobody is coming. I really don't know."

Mourinho was speaking to media at the UCLA training ground where United are training ahead of getting underway in their USA pre-season tour. He explained why United have brought in the three signings that they have so far.

"We did Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young goalkeeper who needs to play football. I really believe that Joel is a Man United goalkeeper [in the future], but he cannot be 19 years old and have two years without playing football," Mourinho explained.

"So we got Lee. He is more than ready to fulfil that position and to allow the development of Joel. He will go on loan."

Fred will compliment Pogba and Matic

"Fred, you know that we did quite a long time ago," Mourinho continued. "We lost Michael Carrick, and we think Fred is the kind of player that we need to complement the qualities of our midfield players.

"Dalot is injured, we knew that he was injured. A small injury, a small surgery, we didn't want to miss out on him because of that. He's recovering really well, and we think he can start training of the team when we go back to England. Ready for September."

It's a worry for United fans who are only partially content with their side's performances. In Mourinho's first season, some dull showings were exchanged for two trophies and a top-four spot. In his second, though, United finished second, way off City, and won no silverware.

A third season without trophies and without the title, with poor football, and Mourinho's time at United may be up.