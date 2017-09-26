CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United Preview: Mourinho's men face tricky European test in hostile conditions

Jose Mourinho takes his Manchester United side to Russia on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League to face CSKA Moscow, looking to make it two wins from two in Group A.

Both sides made winning starts in Group A

United started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford against FC Basel on match day one with Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford getting the goals.

This match in Moscow promises to be a much tougher test though as the home side also won their opening match in the group when they defeated SL Benfica 2-1 away from home when many didn't give them a chance of doing so.