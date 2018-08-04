Is Emile Smith Rowe poised for a breakthrough season with Arsenal?

Arsenal have been hard at work in pre-season, with a number of youngsters getting their chances to impress new boss Unai Emery.

Beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea will come as a huge relief to the Gunners faithful, albeit it is only pre-season.

Still, there are plenty of positives to take, and the performances of Emile Smith Rowe are certainly worthy of mention.

The kid's got talent

It's clear to see where Smith Rowe's strengths lie, and no notable weaknesses have been uncovered just yet. He's a very attack-driven midfielder, proving that against Atletico Madrid when he got on the score sheet.

He relies heavily on his flair to beat opposing players, but obviously, he needs the composure to pull this off. He has both of these traits in abundance.

The youngster is a fan favourite already, with Arsenal's Twitter already showing just how much the fans think of him. Let's hope this doesn't play on his confidence too much.

Is he ready for the Premier League?

Those who have been following Emile Smith Rowe in the youth systems will know he's a very talented midfielder, and his level of ability has no bounds.

That said, many fans will believe that he's ready to play on the big stage at such an early stage. Obviously, whether or not Unai Emery believes he is will be a different story.

One thing which gives me hope of Smith Rowe having a breakthrough season is Arsenal's participation in the Europa League.

If Emery's approach is similar to Arsene Wenger's last season, then a lot of youngsters will get their opportunity in the group stages of the competition.

This is how Ainsley Maitland-Niles won his breakthrough last year, so there's plenty of reason to be optimistic if you're a Smith Rowe fan.

Midfield depth could be a problem

For once, Arsenal have a really strong midfield. The signings of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have given the Gunners real depth and balance in such a vital area.

Breaking into this position could be hard for Smith Rowe, but as he has shown in pre-season, Arsenal will reap all the benefits should they deploy the youngster.