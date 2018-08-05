Arsenal 2-0 SS Lazio: Gunners cap off exciting pre-season with a win in Stockholm

Arsenal saw off Lazio in Stockholm, Sweden, as they concluded their pre-season. It was an end-to-end affair, but one which saw Arsenal create the best chances.

It was Reiss Nelson who opened the scoring, poking the ball in from close range after Alex Iwobi hit the post.

An abundance of chances came after this, but it wasn't until the second half, and the introduction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that Arsenal got their second.

The game finished this way, 2-0. There were plenty of lessons to be made, but what should Unai Emery be considering heading out of Sweden?

Should Matteo Guendouzi get the nod against Manchester City?

Guendouzi came on in the second half, and the game instantly felt more exciting after his arrival.

The commentator described him as a magnet, because the ball was always attached to his feet. Not only this, but everything he did was positive.

He drove the ball forward well, often drifting past opposing midfielders. His defensive contributions were also spot on, which will beg the question of Emery.

Granit Xhaka was okay tonight, but of all the midfielders, it's Guendouzi who is the most prepared.

Will Emery go for experience, or trust? Only time will tell, but Arsenal fans are certainly excited.

A quiet debut from this duo

No Arsenal fan can say that their eyes weren't focused on Lucas Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner heading into this game, as the two made their Arsenal debuts.

But it was quiet debut from the two of them. Well, they had plenty to do, but they didn't set the world alight.

This is by no means a bad thing though, don't be fooled. They are defense minded players, so fans wouldn't expect them to be scoring hat-tricks each game.

Torreira covered his defense well, although he was tested often by the resilient Lazio attack.

One moment in particular stood out for Lichtsteiner. Not even five minutes into his debut, he found himself involved in a tussle with Stefan Radu.