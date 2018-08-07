Liverpool 3-1 Torino: Reds' flying form continues heading into Premier League opener

Liverpool ended their pre-season campaign in near-perfect fashion with a 3-1 victory over Italian side Torino in front of a delighted Anfield crowd.

The Reds head into their first Premier League match on Sunday on the back of four wins, including victories over Manchester City and Manchester United in America.

Mixed fortunes for Brazilian stars

The first half brought about contrasting luck for Liverpool's South Americans, with Fabinho missing the chance to open his account for the Reds when he put a penalty wide in the 18th minute.

Sadio Mane was awarded the spot kick when he took a knock running at the Torino defence, and the Senegalese forward was rewarded for trying to stay on his feet despite the challenge when referee Michael Oliver pulled back play to the 12-yard spot.

Former Monaco man Fabinho - who has a decent record from the spot - stepped up, but dragged his effort wide left of the post.

It wasn't long before another Samba sensation stepped up to the plate though, as Roberto Firmino opened the scoring three minutes later with the help of a deflection following a quick Liverpool move.

Gini Wijnaldum brought down a long ball into the feet of the magical Mo Salah, who quickly found Firmino in the area and the Brazilian made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Wijnaldum turned scorer within another three minutes, this time slotted through by Firmino and cooly beating the keeper from inside the area.

Though his Liverpool career got off to the dream start in Dublin, there was not to be another clean sheet for Alisson in his first start at Anfield.

Andrea Belotti pulled Torino back into the game when he slammed home Lorenzo De Silvestri's cross via his head, with Alberto Moreno slack in his defending out wide and youngster Nathaniel Phillips caught on the back foot.

Professional second half from the substitutes

With changes afoot come the second half, all Liverpool had to do was remain professional as they looked to close off pre-season with a win.

Danny Ings was unfortunate to see an effort turned off the line when he prodded beyond Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, with the forward likely to move on before the end of the transfer window.

Lloris Karius may have felt the weight lift a little off his shoulders following a tumultuous couple of months for the German keeper, as he received a loud and warm reception from the crowd when he replaced Alisson in the closing 20 minutes of the game.

Daniel Sturridge continued his fine pre-season scoring form when he turned home a delicate chip thrown into the box by Xherdan Shaqiri.

He headed past Sirigu from close range to notch his sixth goal of the summer, leaving the pitch in fine form heading into the Premier League opener with West Ham United on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson also returned to the field for the first time since England's semi-final heartbreak at the World Cup, while 19-year-old George Johnston picked up his first senior minutes in the closing stages.