Wales call on Newcastle United's Paul Dummett

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has been called upon by his national side, Wales to represent them in their upcoming fixtures in the next month.

The 26-year-old, who captained his beloved Magpies for the first time on Sunday, against Chelsea, could be about to increase his two-cap international count, having not played for his country since 2015.

Dummett was rested last night after his captaincy, and as he watched Newcastle crash out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest away from home.

New manager, fresh start for Dummett

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, who is now the Welsh manager has named Dummett as part of his 25-man squad.

This is Dummett's first international call up for over a year after withdrawing from international duty last year to focus on his club career at Newcastle and in order to focus overcoming several injuries. It is also the first competitive squad Giggs has composed since taking over as manager from Chris Coleman in January.

After Dummett withdrew from international football, he made it clear that he was not retiring, he was merely focused on other aspects of his career and would said he was hopeful of one day returning to represent the Dragons.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Giggs pointed towards Dummett's Premier League pedigree: "He's playing regular Premier League football and was available. He's always been positive in our conversations and I look forward to having a player of his quality."

The call up comes as Welsh preparation for the UEFA Nations League matches that commence next month.

Wales face the Republic of Ireland at home next month of September 6, before going on to face Denmark in Aarhus on September 9.

The full Wales squad is: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts, James Chester, Ashley Williams, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Ben Davies, Paul Dummett, Declan John, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Aaron Ramsey, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn, Gareth Bale, Sam Vokes, Tyler Roberts.