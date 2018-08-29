Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle United: Magpies exit cup after late drama

Late drama saw Newcastle United dumped out Carabao Cup at the second round stage by Nottingham Forest, for the second consecutive season.

Former Magpie Daryl Murphy headed the hosts in front after just 90 seconds. And despite a hugely underwhelming display, subsitute Salmon Rondon thought he had taken the game to penalites in the 92nd minute, however there was room for late drama at the City Ground.

Matty Cash instantly regained the Championship side lead before Ayoze Perez was denied a stonewall penalty by referee Jeremy Simpson - allowing Gil Dias to head straight up the other end and confirm another cup upset Forest.

<a id='2qCTAThOTzl-WcLPIx0hSA' class='gie-single' href='http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/1025079080' target='_blank' style='color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;'>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:'2qCTAThOTzl-WcLPIx0hSA',sig:'asq7pt_ZWFQsqY1X4EqCFT4Jx-neXdHH2dPpkRjFz-Q=',w:'594px',h:'395px',items:'1025079080',caption: true ,tld:'co.uk',is360: false })});</script><script src='//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js' charset='utf-8' async></script>

Nightmare start for Benitez' men

Toon boss Rafael Benitez was without key players Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey through injury and went with a mixture of youth and experience, handing starts to academy products Jamie Sterry and Sean Longstaff.

The home side came out the tunnel flying and took the lead just after the minute mark, when former Magpies and Sunderland forward D. Murphy got ahead of Fabian Shar in the box and flicked home a Sam Byram cross – Murphy opted against celebrating in front of the travelling Newcastle fans.

Newcastle slowly grew into the game but struggled to find quality in the final third, failing to muster up a single shot on target in the first half.

Joselu sent a header wide whilst summer signings Yoshinori Muto and Federico Fernandez went closest to finding the net for Benitez’ side but they both failed get on the end of a Joselu flick from a Christian Atsu corner at the back post with all but a touch being enough to find the net.

Lackluster Magpies

The second half brought about more of the same. Forest became more creative through Gil Dias and Joao Carvalho down the wings.

Opportunites for D. Murphy, Michael Hefele, Carvalho and Dias went begging for Forest in the second half as Newcastle just about hung on and kept themselves in the tie.

A superb save from Karl Darlow denied Carvalho from looping the ball into the net and a great block from Fernandez stopped D. Murphy from the turning the ball into an empty net as Hefele and Dias sent efforts wide and kept the score at 1-0.

<a id='Pz3KVzaYQQNP3OC1EfW29w' class='gie-single' href='http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/1025092964' target='_blank' style='color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;'>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:'Pz3KVzaYQQNP3OC1EfW29w',sig:'cp64uwBP8M7kkYos8f1DhlELOBcZyfgFi0LCDibgHog=',w:'594px',h:'396px',items:'1025092964',caption: true ,tld:'co.uk',is360: false })});</script><script src='//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js' charset='utf-8' async></script>

Newcastle look to have bailed themselves out of jail but late drama strikes

Benitez sent on attacking substitutions Jacob Murphy, Perez and Rondon to rescue the game and it paid off. Rondon levelled the game up in the second minute of additional time, firing past Luke Steele - the Magpies first effort on target.

Newcastle thought they had at least sent the game to penalties, but Forest devestatingly raced down the other end to restore their lead when a Dias cross found its way to Cash, who smashed it into the net in the 93rd minute.

Steele wiped out Newcastle striker Perez in the 96th minute, but the referee said no and up the other end Forest went on to seal the game through Dias - pouncing on a defensive mistake and found a way past Darlow.

A frustrating night all over the pitch for Newcastle, who struggled to create much throughout the game but will feel hard done by for not getting a penalty in added on time at 2-1.

It's still no win for the Magpies who face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next.