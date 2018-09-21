Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Foxes look for first points of the month

Claude Puel’s Leicester City have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool, they will be looking for their first win of the month against a Huddersfield side that have yet to win this season.

Last time out, the Foxes disappointingly went into the break three goals behind to Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth. The game finished 4-2 to the home side and also saw Leicester skipper Wes Morgan sent off. Huddersfield suffered another 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in their last match despite dominating for large periods of the game.

Good looking stats

The Foxes faithful will be feeling confident for the win when heading to the King Power if previous results are anything to go by. Leicester have won each of their last seven home league meetings versus Huddersfield - the Foxes' longest current winning streak of that kind against any side in the league.

The teams last met on the 2018 New Years' Day fixture also at the King Power. The home side dominated the game winning 3-0 with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield are currently on a dire run in the Premier League winning just one in their last 15 scoring five goals.

Morgan out. Maguire to be rested?

In the Foxes’ previous match against Bournemouth, skipper Morgan was sent off for being shown two yellow cards either side of the half-time interval for reckless challenges on a pacy Bournemouth attacking line.

Manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Jonny Evans is most likely to replace the suspended Morgan. Evans has made just one Premier League appearance since joining in the summer.

Puel has also hinted that he may rest England centre-back Harry Maguire for the match. The defender has featured in over 60 matches since the beginning of last season including his England international heroics at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Puel said “It is important to keep players fresh and we must have a good focus about this. Players need to have some protection.”

The Frenchman also admitted that if his side were to lose without Maguire, he would be criticised.

Team News

Leicester will be without the suspended Morgan and the only confirmed injury is that of midfielder Matty James. Shinji Okazaki and new signing Calgar Soyuncu are also doubts.

Huddersfield Town posses a long list of injury doubts including Terence Kongolo who is carrying a knock but likely to still feature. Other doubts for the Terriers are; Juninho Bacuna, Ramadan Sobhi and Erik Durm.

Predicted line ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Maguire, Evans, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Ghezzal, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Schindler, Jorgensen, Kongolo; Mooy, Hogg, Billing; Diakhaby, Mounie, Van La Parra