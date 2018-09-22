Memorable Match: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Leicester City - Knockaert double fires Foxes up the table.

Huddersfield are set to travel to the King Power this weekend still looking for their first win of this Premier League campaign. This run of poor form finds puts the visitors in the relegation places. The stats don’t look promising either, the hosts Leicester have won each of their last seven home league meetings between the two sides.

Claude Puel’s Foxes will also be desperate for the win following back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Bournemouth. The hosts will also be without the suspended Wes Morgan following his red card in the previous outing.

Back on on a breezy Tuesday evening in Yorkshire in October 2012, Nigel Pearson’s Leicester and Simon Grayson’s newly promoted Huddersfield, both in the play-off places, faced off in a Championship match that would surely give the victors some momentum heading into the winter months.

Changes for both sides

Coming into the match, both managers were forced to make changes to their starting eleven. For Huddersfield, the on-loan striker Jermaine Beckford was ineligible to face his parent club Leicester and was therefore replaced by the experienced Sean Scannell who was set to make his first appearance.

Leicester’s forced change came in the form of the young teenager Liam Moore who replaced the former Manchester United academy graduate, Ritchie De Laet at right-back. Chants of “He’s one of our own” roared from the Leicester faithful.

Andy King and winger Lloyd Dyer were also brought in to the starting line-up to replace Ben Marshall and Matty James.

Visitors dominate in early stages

The changes made by Pearson seemed to be working as his side looked to take control of the early stages of the game. Most notably on the right side with Moore and summer signing Anthony Knockaert connecting well and looked threatening.

Striker David Nugent was close to opening the scoring but was unfortunate when his long-range effort was seen wide. Soon after, strike partner Jamie Vardy, who was also signed in the summer for a non-league transfer record of £1million, saw his effort from inside the area repelled by Huddersfield keeper Alex Smithies.

It was the Frenchman Knockaert who opened the scoring on the 30-minute mark with a stunning goal way out from 30 yards. The winger showed skill to cut in on his left foot on the right side to unleash a thunderbolt which Smithies was powerless to stop.

The visitors went into the break 1-0 up.

Knockaert doubles his tally

It was more of the same after the break. The visitors continued to press with wingers Lloyd and Knockaert constantly looking a threat with dangerous attacking runs at the Huddersfield defence.

Leicester’s second of the night came on the hour mark when a first time cross from veteran left-back Paul Konchesky found Knockaert who sublimely managed to lift his left leg behind his head and scorpion-kick the ball in off the crossbar.

Moore frustrates the home side

Straight after going two goals behind, Grayson made a triple substitution with Alan Lee, Scott Arfield and Anton Robinson coming into the fray.

Huddersfield players and fans alike felt much frustration which came in the shape of the young Liam Moore. The right-back showed incredible vision to be able to break down any Terriers attacks with some great blocks and tackles.

Leicester nearly got a third goal in the final minute but Smithies denied Nugent from point-blank range with an excellent block. The final whistle eventually came with the score ending 2-0 to the visitors. The result saw Leicester climb up to second in the table.

After the game, Nigel Pearson had nothing but praise for Anthony Knockaert. He said;

"The second one was superb improvisation but you need ability to do that. He is certainly a potential match winner for us but he is still a young player”