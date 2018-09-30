West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as the Hammers get their first home win

After beating Everton two weeks ago, Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham career has started to really pick up. Firstly, the Hammers have managed to stop Eden Hazard from scoring in a goalless draw against Chelsea, and now they have beaten Manchester United, which has seen them moved up to the 14th place, only three points behind Jose Mourinho's side.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Łukasz Fabiański: 8/10 - Solid haven't made a single mistake yet again. Wasn't able to do anything about the conceded goal, but he aslo made one crucial save after Marouane Fellaini's low header in the second half.



Pablo Zabaleta: 8/10 - He's like a wine - getting better with every single game. Pablo's workrate and positioning is still on a very high level, and his attacking contribution hasn't dropped off even a single bit since his Manchester City days. Whipped in a sublime low cross which was converted in by Felipe Anderson.



Fabian Balbuena: 8.5/10 - 2 interceptions, 3 tackles and 10 clearances.

The Paraguayan defender has been the key to stopping both Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial. El Comandante's role has been pivotal in the past games, with his partnership with Issa Diop becoming more and more stronger by a game-to-game basis.



Issa Diop: 9/10 - Tremendous performance from the young defender made him being hailed as a "Monster" by Mourinho after the game. Two tackles, two interceptions, five clearances and one block just show how good he was, but the highlight of his performance would be a slide tackle on Lukaku in the 20th minute. Terrific.



Arthur Masuaku: 7/10 - Although you can tell that his defending is getting better, his defensive positioning still doesn't look to be on point, at least for now. One interception, four tackles and eight clearances are a big sign of Masuaku's improvement.

Midfielders

Mark Noble: 9/10 - Arguably the best player on the pitch, the "Mr West Ham" was simply sensational. Hasn't put a foot wrong for the whole 90 minutes, and capped off his fantastic performance with a beautiful through ball assist to Marko Arnautovic.



Declan Rice: 8/10 - Very good defensive display from the 19-year-old, just like last week against Chelsea. Being set-up as the deep defensive midfielder just makes him thrive, as he has a lot of space to roam into and cover any possible forward passes from the opposition. He is the real deal, so West Ham should just give him whatever wage he wants.



Pedro Obiang: 6.5/10 - That wasn't the best game from the Spaniard, but his presence in the middle of the field was what has made the whole system work. 96% pass completion rate is the highlight of his performance.

Forwards

Andriy Yarmolenko: 7/10 - Another great game by the Ukrainian winger, who's quality was doubted by a lot of people before the season even started. His shot in the 43rd minute deflected off of Victor Lindelof and looped over David De Gea, putting the Hammers two goals up. His powerful runs probably left Paul Pogba having nightmares.



Marko Arnautović: 8/10 - Injury? What injury? The Austrian forward has shown yet again that he simply cannot be stopped by scoring his fourth goal in the last five Premier League games, after capitalising on a defensive error by Chris Smalling in the 74th minute, restoring West Ham's two goal lead. He was a constant threat throughout the whole game, making runs behind the Manchester United's defence and making himself open to passes.



Felipe Anderson: 9/10 - West Ham's record transfer has finally got his first league goal, scoring a beautiful backheel flick in the fifth minute to put the Hammers in front. His three chances created, three key passes, 80% pass completion rate and seven tackles have left people stunned, with many considering the Brazillian to be the MOTM.

Substitutes

Michail Antonio: 5.5/10 - Hasn't done much but his strength was clutch when holding on to posession of the ball. Had a nice chance but crossed the ball straight into De Gea's hands.



Grady Diangana: 4/10 - The 18-year-old was subbed on in the 92nd minute to make his Premier League debut.



Robert Snodgrass: 5.5/10 - Worked his legs off in regaining posession and putting the pressure on after coming on in the 72nd minute.