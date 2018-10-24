Pep Guardiola hails 'amazing result’ in memorable Champions League night for Manchester City

Another night for Manchester City in the Champions League, one which had all the hallmarks of a team recovered from their loss in the groups opening fixtures against Olympique Lyonnais. It was an impressive and inventive performance winning 3-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Two goals in the first half by David Silva and Aymeric Laporte, completed a near perfect display of football, as Pep Guardiola describes his happiness at the press conference after the match;

“First half we were outstanding,” he said. “We made a very good performance. We controlled it."

As expected the Ukrainian side had to come out in the second half and push for goals but Bernardo Silva's low strike outside the area put the match to bed.

“Second half they push a lot with five, six players in front. It was complicated but every time we regained the ball and ran, we made a good chance on the counter attack," Guardiola explained.

City go top of Group F

Many have noted City’s performance as ‘unstoppable,’ and Guardiola was noticeably satisfied by his players approach, saying:

“It’s an amazing result. We have recovered [from defeat to Lyon] with the result in Germany and here.

"It’s in our hands. Win our games at home and we will be in the next stage.”

Lyon drew to German side Hoffenheim, which now puts the blues top of the group by one point and looking in pole position to finish as group winners.

Full of praise for his players

Man of the Match was awarded to Silva and well deserved but right across the board for City, every player performed brilliantly. Records show Shakhtar had not been beaten by an English side before Tuesday night tonight, showing it’s far from an easy place to go.

The City boss knows his players very well and their abilities to play mesmerising football and praises them saying,

“We are together three seasons, we know each other better,” he said.

“We work a lot and know what we can do better. It’s normal. Three years together, we are better than first year.”

Guardiola wants to finish as group winners

Shakhtar is City’s next Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, another repeat performance would do nicely, as Guardiola eyes up to be group winners to go into the knock out stage, he concludes his press conference saying;

"If we can beat Shakhtar next game, they cannot get it [qualification].

"After defeat to Lyon, we were under pressure. Today we played really good. We were able to win here. Today we played very good."

City started this game worryingly with a defeat, followed by a late win in Germany, however, now sit comfortably top of the group, whilst few will be doubting their ability to keep it that way and progress into the last 16.