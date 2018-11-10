Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Ham United: Hammers held by hard-working Terriers

An in-form West Ham side were held to a 1-1 draw Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.



Alex Pritchard was the goalscorer for Huddersfield meanwhile Felipe Anderson scored his third goal in two games to tie the game up for the Hammers.

Are individual errors a problem yet again?

An overall appalling first-half display from Manuel Pellegrini's side was only exaggerated by cheap giveaways in both the middle of the park and their own defensive third.



And unfortunately, one of these mistakes was costly as a turnover by Declan Rice in the sixth minute was quickly snapped up by Jonathan Hogg, whose pass was converted by Pritchard from the edge of the box, leaving Łukasz Fabiański helpless.



The second dreadful mistake was made by Issa Diop, which came only 20 minutes later. Fortunately this time Fabiański had his near post covered as Huddersfield's Steve Mounie shot straight at him.

Hopeless start without signs of promise

After conceding after just six minutes, it was clear that something wasn't working for the Hammers.



Although Marko Arnautović had a huge chance which was tipped around the post by Jonas Lossl, the first half was controlled by the home side, which could have seen them at least three goals up before the 45-minute mark.



The only reason why the game wasn't a complete disaster was yet again Fabiański, whose saves kept West Ham's hopes well and truly alive for the majority of the game.

Better second half for the Irons

It was quite obvious that to get at least one point out of the game, West Ham needed to massively step their game up.



Javier Hernandez was brought on as a substitute in the 45th minute replacing Grady Diangana, and he was straight away involved in the action.



The Mexican forward got a chance after the ball stumbled back to him twice in a matter of seconds, but his looping header went slightly over the bar.



Later on the Hammers heavily dominated the play but were unlucky to score as Huddersfield parked the bus and had all of their players bar Mounie in their box.



But it all wasn't enough to stop Anderson. The Brazilian picked up the ball on the wing, went past two players, crossed it to Arnautovic and after three continuous rebounds the ball fell back to Anderson, who smashed it straight into the top corner of the net from about 12 yards out with his weaker foot.

It was a goal which saw Anderson continue his good form as he rescued a point for West Ham.