How Arsenal can return to winning ways at Bournemouth

International football is over until March (thankfully) which means the return of the Premier League this weekend and Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways against high flying Bournemouth.

The Cherries have enjoyed a remarkable start to their Premier League campaign and sit just one place and four points behind Arsenal in sixth place despite losing their last two league matches.

But how can Arsenal beat Eddie Howe's men?

Limit supply to Bournemouth’s creative players

Howe has got his Bournemouth side playing some delightful football this season, a style that they have become known for since promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

David Brooks has emerged as Bournemouth’s breakout star so far this season, accompanied by attacking talents such as Josh King and Ryan Fraser who have been a danger to the majority of sides the Cherries have faced this season.

Lucas Torreira has been imperious in midfield for Arsenal and is likely to be tasked with keeping Bournemouth’s creative players as quiet as possible while trying to limit Bournemouth having control of the ball as they like to do at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth’s biggest threat to Arsenal is likely to come in the form of in-form striker Callum Wilson. The former Liverpool striker was rewarded with his first England call-up and marked his full international debut with a goal as England beat the United States.

Having scored six goals in twelve Premier League matches, Wilson is already close to surpassing his best ever top-flight goal tally of eight goals which came last season. Having endured a few serious injuries during his Bournemouth career, Wilson is enjoying an injury-free run and is proving his quality having played a pivotal part in Bournemouth’s inspiring start to the season.

Ozil key to victory

Despite all the summer changes in north London it still appears that Mesut Ozil is vital to operations at Arsenal as the side’s main creator.

The omission of Aaron Ramsey in recent weeks has seen Ozil played in his favoured number ten position, allowing the German playmaker to get on the ball in central areas of the pitch and dictate the Gunners attacking play.

Having only scored four league goals in the whole of the 2017/18, Ozil looks as if he has a point to prove under his new boss and has already scored three Premier League goals in ten appearances this season. Ozil has scored two and assisted one in five appearances against Sunday’s opposition.

His chemistry with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack will be key for the Gunners as they strive to get back into the top four after two seasons outside of the Champions League qualifying positions.

Improving away form

Arsenal’s away form scuppered any hopes of them getting a place in the top four last season, however, early signs this season suggest that Emery’s side are improving on the road with victories away at Newcastle United, Cardiff City and Fulham.

The Gunners have scored 14 in their five Premier League away games this season and while the defence will have to be on top form to keep out a free-scoring Bournemouth outfit, Arsenal have already proved that they pose a threat to any defence in the league with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette in good scoring form.

Arsenal will be targeting three points at the weekend with Tottenham Hotspur visiting the Emirates Stadium next before Unai Emery’s team travel away to face Manchester United in the space of three days in early December.