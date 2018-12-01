The Warm Down: Crystal Palace defeat highlights all of Burnley's struggles this season

Burnley's woeful form this campaign continued with a ninth defeat in 14 Premier League games, against a Crystal Palace side that had failed to win at home this season before the start of play.

The 2-0 defeat extended The Clarets winless run to seven games, since a 2-1 victory at Cardiff City in September, and was a defeat that was surrendered far too easily as Palace brushed aside Burnley's defence with ease creating several clear goal scoring opportunities.

Changes don't pay off for Dyche

Sean Dyche made two changes to the side that lost at 2-1 at home to Newcastle United on Monday. Jeff Hendrick replaced Sam Vokes, who scored Burnley's consolation goal against Newcastle, and Johan Berg Gudmundsson returned from injury and replaced Robbie Brady in the starting eleven.

Those changes though, if anything, had a negative impact on The Clarets, as Palace dominated the early exchanges and could have been in front before James McArthur gave them the lead after 16 minutes. Roy Hodgson's side continued to dominate throughout the first half and could have entered the break more than a goal ahead, if it wasn't for some good interventions from Joe Hart.

Struggles in front of goal

Burnley in the opening half were once again guilty of giving the ball away cheaply in dangerous areas, which prevented them from building any attacking moves of note. Dyche's side failed to register a single effort on goal in the opening 45 minutes, despite the game being one that Burnley should have been targeting to win before kick off.

Things did not improve after the break, as once again it was Palace who were dominating proceedings and creating all of the chances. Andros Townsend eventually doubled Palace's with an effort from distance after 77 minutes, as Burnley backed off and gave him plenty of time to size up his effort. Palace could well have been out of sight long before the second goal went in, with only Hart and Kevin Long at times keeping the hosts at bay.

The full-time stats make grim reading for anyone associated with The Clarets, as Burnley registered just four attempts on goal, the first of which did not come until the 65th minute, compared with Crystal Palace who recorded 29 efforts, nine of which were on target.

Burnley delivered a performance which managed to highlight all of their deficiencies this campaign in one 90 minute match. The Clarets once again lacked any real composure in possession and created almost nothing in the way of a goal scoring opportunity, while also conceding possession frequently and giving away a large amount of chances in defence.

Can Burnley survive?

The defeat at Palace drops Burnley into the bottom three, a position that their current form and performances justify. Dyche's side have now scored just 13 goals, less than a goal a game so far, but have conceded 29 times at the other end, a ratio of just over two goals a game.

Burnley host Liverpool on Wednesday and will need to show a dramatic improvement if they are to have any chance of achieving a positive result.