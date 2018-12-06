Division 1 Féminine week 12 review: Lille bounce back with an important win

Week 12 in the Division 1 Féminine saw some expected results but Lille OSC most certainly provided the most talked about result yet.

Lille 2 - 1 Paris

After finding themselves in a rut after a slew of bad results, Lille OSC put in a strong performance to beat the visiting Paris FC by two goals to one. Maïté Boucly opened her account for the season with an absolute screamer in the 32nd minute that bounced off the bottom of the crossbar before going in. Lille held on to that lead for the rest of the first half but Paris came back in the game thanks to a 54th minute goal by Inès Jaurena. Jaurena and Mathilde Bourdieu had combined nicely to spring Jaurena and the Spaniard made no mistake once she found herself inside the penalty area. Lille responded almost instantly as they took the lead two minutes later. Julie Dufour, who like Boucly scored her first of the season, beat her marker during a free kick and nodded home what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Paris had more than one opportunity to swing the result their way but Lille's goalkeeper, Elise Launay was in great form and helped her team pick up a big three points. Lille have now moved into tenth and out of the relegation zone while Paris slide down into fourth after a poor showing.

Montpellier 3 - 1 Fleury

Montpellier HSC have rediscovered themselves over the least few weeks and moved rapidly up the table after a very troubling start to the season. This past weekend, they managed to defeat FC Fleury and it could have easily been by more. Sandie Toletti opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when she got to a deflected ball inside the area after a corner. Fleury showed some resilience however when Mélissa Roy found the back of the net in the 46th minute after some shoddy defending by Montpellier during a set piece however, Montpellier's overall quality shone through as Clarisse Le Bihan and Janice Cayman put the game to bed with goals in the 65th and 80th minutes.

Montpellier have moved up into third and despite being twelve points off of a UEFA Women's Champions League spot, will remain optimistic that they can sneak into the top two places in the second half of the season. Fleury are now in seventh, having only won once in their last five games. With only four points separating them from the relegation zone, they will want to start picking up results against before they are dragged into a relegation fight.

OL 7 - 0 Guingamp

Olympique Lyonnais continued to stroll their way through another Division 1 Féminine weekend as they thumped the visiting En Avant de Guingamp by seven goals. Things started off badly for Guingamp who could not afford to make any mistakes against a team of OL's quality as Faustine Robert scored an own goal in the 39th minute to give the champions the lead. Ada Hegerberg, who was crowned the first ever female Ballon d'Or winner this week, added two more to the tally with goals in the 43rd and 48th minutes, and kept her self right in the race for the Golden Boot. Shanice van den Sandenmade it four with a goal in the 52nd minute and then Dzsenifer Marozsán scored a brace with goals in the 62nd and 74th minutes. Eugénie Le Sommer then scored her sixth of the season in stoppage time to underline an emphatic win by OL.

OL remain at the top of the league and look almost impossible to stop. Guingamp knew that games against the league's premier teams will not be where they judge their season but as they sit in sixth now with only one win in their last five games, they will start to look nervously over their shoulders as they try to not be dragged into a relegation battle.

Metz 1 - 4 Dijon

Dijon FCO needed to go back to winning ways and a match against FC Metz was exactly what they needed, despite Metz' recent upturn in fortunes. Christy Gavory pout Metz ahead in tenth minute but Léa Declercq brought Dijon level again five minutes later. Dijon then found a new gear in the second half and proceeded to dominate proceedings. Ophélie Cuynet put Dijon in the lead in the 65th minute, Laura Bouillot made it three-one in the 80th minute and Kenza Dali scored her fifth of the season in stoppage time, marking the end of a great second half performance by Dijon.

Dijon stay in eighth despite the result but after not being able to find a win for some time, they will be happy with what they produced away to Metz. Metz have now moved back into the relegation zone in eleventh but are still within touching distance of safety.

Rodez 1 - 4 Bordeaux

Rodez AF's miserable season continued this past weekend as they were defeated by four goals to one against FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Carol Rodrigues sent Bordeaux on it's way with the first goal of the game in the 36th minute and then Viviane Asseyi, who had assisted the first goal, stole the show. Asseyi got the first of her three goals on the day in the 59th minute and then followed that up with goals in the 61st and 73rd minutes of the game. Coralie Austry pulled one back for Rodez in the 80th minute but it proved to be nothing but a mere consolation goal.

Rodez remain rooted to the bottom of the table and edging closer and closer mathematically to not being able to avoid the drop. Bordeaux on the other hand, move up into fifth with this bounce back win and have created an even bigger gap between themselves and the bottom half of the table.

PSG 2 - 0 Soyaux

Paris Saint-Germain kept themselves right behind OL at the top of the table with a two-nil win over ASJ Soyaux but just like last week, PSG struggled to get the win against their opponents. It took until the 59th minute for Hanna Glas to break open the deadlock and Kadidiatou Diani helped her team breathe a huge sigh of relief with her goal in the 70th minute. Soyaux had managed to shut down Marie-Antoinette Katoto but unfortunately for the visitors, Diani stepped up and proved to be the difference maker for PSG.

The Parisiennes remain two points behind the league leaders but their performances will have to improve going forward if they do not want that gap to increase. Soyaux remain in ninth and despite putting in a brave performance, are now only three points above the relegation zone. They need to start picking up wins again and quickly to stay above the bottom two places in the league.