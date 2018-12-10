Manuel Pellegrini praises calmness as Hammers come from behind

The air of expectation was for West Ham to beat Crystal Palace after they secured two wins on the trot.

The Hammers started nervously and duly went behind by some sloppy defending, allowing James McArthur time and space to put the ball into the back of the net in the first six minutes.

But from a shaky start, Manuel Pellegrini believed they deserved the all three points as they slowly started to dominate the match and keep Palace to a few chances, he said,

“I think we deserved the win because, if you review the complete game Crystal Palace had three chances to score,” Pellegrini observed. “They scored two goals from set pieces and one free-kick that hit the crossbars. After that, they did not have any clear opportunities by playing.

“While I was worried about their strikers because they are very good players, they had not scored one goal before this game from set pieces, except from penalties, but today they did it twice!"

Playing too fast in the first-half

Pellegrini also noted that the Hammers were playing a high tempo which didn’t suit his tactics in the first half, he observes the difference between the second half display, saying,

“Fortunately, I think we started the second half with the calm that we didn’t have in the first half. In the first half we had six or seven good positions but it seemed like we were missing the calmness to make options. I felt we were playing too fast and it was difficult to create chances again a defence that is normally so well organised.

“In the second half, we started with more calm and prepared in the last third options to score and we scored three goals.”

Three goals in the second half

Once again the Hammers have scored three goals in the second half, like they did against the Blue Birds, coming from behind, once again but Pellegrini praises the maturity and calmness his side displayed, stating,

“It was a different game from Tuesday because we were playing too fast. We defended well against their fast technical players or allow them to have clear chances, as when you are losing 1-0 it was easier for them to have dangerous counter attacks.

Showing good character is very important for the Chilean and he continues to express his happiness by the Irons composure.

“I think the important thing is that we scored three goals for the third game in a row and that reflects a little bit more that this team now is trying to do in a new style.”

Three different goal-scorers

While Lucas Perez was substituted and Andy Carroll came on, it was Robert Snodgrass delightful strike to equalize and then the little Mexcian Javier Hernadez was quick to react from a Hammers free kick to power the ball into the roof of the net.

Felipe Anderson goal was just simply sublime, curling into the top left-hand-side of Wayne Hennessey outstretched hand, pulling the Hammers two goals clear 3- 1.



“Of course, we are happy that three different players scored,” the manager continued. “I had to make a change during the half-time because Lucas couldn’t continue playing, so I told Andy that it was his moment to score two goals, as it had been for Hernandez and Lucas, now it was time for Carroll!

Pellegrini having fun, hoping Carroll was going to score two goals like Perez did when he came on last time out against Cardiff City, but praises his work rate, saying,

“Well, he didn’t score but he worked hard and we scored three goals as a team!”

What poor start?

Tenth in the table with Fulham, Watford, Southampton and Burnley to see out an indifferent start to the season, the Irons boss still demands, focus and discipline from his men. The Chilean is all too aware of the poor start they had and that they now have a very good opportunity to gather twelve points. He finally finished off his interview saying,

“We started so badly with not one point from four games, so it was very difficult to recover after that bad a start, but I think we must continue.

“If we win the next game maybe we will negate that bad start, but I said to the players that we must keep the winning mentality and try to go game by game.

“Now we have to play against Fulham away, a team that is near the bottom of the table which is always difficult, so we must enjoy this game for today and tomorrow think about the next one.”