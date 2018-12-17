Derby 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Fierce rivals share the spoils in a heated affair

East Midlands rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at the iPro Stadium in a result that does little for either club's promotion hopes.

The point sees Derby rise a place to fourth, six points off Norwich City in the final automatic promotion position, whilst their near neighbours stay seventh, one point outside of the play-off places.

The hosts dominated the early stages, creating a number of opportunities without seriously testing Costel Pantilimon in the opposing goal.

Forest improved as the second half went on, yet despite a number of healthy openings could not carve open the home defence.

Embed from Getty Images

Home side the better in end-to-end opening

Derby manager Frank Lampard named an unchanged side from their 0-1 victory away at Wigan Athletic eight days ago, keeping faith with the 4-3-3 formation that has served his side so well this season.

As for opponents Forest, Reds' boss Aitor Karanka made just the one change from their 0-1 home defeat to Preston North End last time out. Saidy Janko came in at left-back and took the place of Matty Cash, who was relegated to the substitutes bench, meaning Ben Osborn shifted further up field into his more natural position of left midfield.

County were looking to make it three wins in a row - and their sixth-succes match against their arch rivals without defeat - and move up to third in the table, whilst their fellow East Midlanders were craving some consistency, having won two, drawn two and lost one of their previous five games.

It was a relatively even start to proceedings, with the crowd's first chance for their appetite to be whetted coming in the fourth minute.

An incisive Derby counter attack, led by Tom Lawrence, saw the ball crossed into the visitors' box, and a weak clearance fell straight to Jayden Bogle 20 yards from goal. Demonstrating impressive technique, the young right-back hit a searing volley that fizzed through the air, however unfortunately for the 18-year-old it was straight at Pantilimon.

Only a minute later it was Forest's turn to demonstrate their offensive capabilities, the tricky Joao Carvalho playing an inch-perfect pass between left-back Scott Malone and centre-back Fikayo Tomori onto the run of striker Lewis Grabban. The attacker took a touch and produced a fine save from the outstretched right leg of goalkeeper Scott Carson - however the attacker was adjudged to be offside.

In the early stages none of the visiting back four looked entirely comfortable, with sliced clearances and shaky back-passes aplenty.

Tendayi Darikwa came the closest to being punished for his lapse, missing an attempted clearance to allow Jack Marriott to run down the wing. His drilled cross-field ball was nodded down by Harry Wilson to the on-rushing Mason Mount, but the on-loan Chelsea youngster could only blaze over on the volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Richard Keogh was then fortunate to see an attempted ball through midfield not capitalised upon, Claudio Yacob feeding Grabban to drive at the home defence; the forward's sharp shot was gathered by a diving Carson low to his right.

Then came the big talking point of the half. With the ball bouncing around the away side's box, Lawrence was clattered by Darikwa in an attempt to win a bouncing ball. The iPro was convinced that a spot-kick should be awarded, but referee Mr Stroud stood firm and waved away the enthusiastic appeals.

They came close soon after, Keogh flicking on a corner to the out-stretched leg of Tom Huddlestone at the back post. Only five yards out the experienced midfielder could not keep his effort down, and with the goal gaping saw the ball fly over the crossbar.

The game become somewhat scrappier from that point, with Bogle, Craig Bryson and visiting defender Michael Hefele all entering the book for late challenges.

Various free-kicks were correctly awarded in potentially dangerous areas for both sides, however neither team could make any of the set-pieces count to head into the break all square.

Chances at a premium in stifled second half

Embed from Getty Images

The second half began somewhat cagily, with neither side truly stamping their authority on proceedings.

The first real action of note came twenty minutes after the break, Joe Lolley cutting in off the right wing to produce a smart save from Carson flying to his right, who tipped the ball away for a corner.

Marriott then failed to pick out a team-mate with cutback having reached the byline, before the same player's cross from the right was hammered towards goal on the volley by Harry Wilson, but once again straight at Pantilimon.

Grabban was then guilty of taking a touch too many having escaped the clutches of the Rams' backline and saw himself dispossessed when through on goal.

Winger Lolley produced the closest attempt of the second period with a strike that was almost a carbon copy of the one which forced a smart stop from Carson moments earlier.

Having played a neat one-two with Carvalho the attacker clipped an effort over Carson, however his shot did not quite dip in time and struck the top of the upright.

A late header from substitute David Nugent was the final chance of the match, yet his attempt did not have the subsequent power to trouble Pantilimon, and meant that both sides had to settle for a point.