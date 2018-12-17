Division 1 Féminine week 14 review: OL halt Montpellier's surge

Week 14 in the Division 1 Féminine saw Olympique Lyonnais play their match on Sunday afternoon and although OL had the tougher fixture, they made it look easy in the end. At the other end of the table, Rodez AF picked up an improbable win to potentially restart their season.

Montpellier 0 - 5 OL

Montpellier HSC had managed to win their last four matches in a row and although they knew that stopping the visiting OL side would be difficult, they did not expect to capitulate to a 0-5 defeat. The home side kept the score level for 38 minutes but then OL took over and never looked back. Shanice Van de Sanden jinked her way past her marker before finding Eugénie Le Sommer in the penalty area for OL's first. Marion Torrent then scored an unfortunate own goal one minute later as she tried to clear Van De Sanden's cross into the box as the Dutch international had made her way forward again. Wendie Renard made it three with a penalty in the 55th minute and Ada Hegerberg nodded home Amel Majri's cross in the 62nd minute to make it four. Dzsenifer Marozsán then wrapped things up with a deflected goal in the 86th minute after Hegerberg had picked her out with a square ball back into the penalty area.

This game should have been a lot closer based on the talent on both teams but Montpellier could not handle OL's depth from back to front. Van de Sanden was a constant threat and her forrays forward helped OL not only win big away from home but also stay on top of the league. The loss leaves Montpellier in fourth and they will have to do some soul-searching based on how easily they were sliced open by OL on Sunday.

Rodez 1 - 0 Paris

Paris FC have lost two of their last three matches but they should not have lost to Rodez AF this weekend. Rodez are rock bottom in the league and have managed only one win all season but this weekend, they somehow pulled off a shocker and stunned Paris with a 1-0 win. Kimberly Cazeau slid the ball home after Flavie Lemaitre had held off her defender before putting in a great cross for Cazeau to finish in the 19th minute. Rodez held on for dear life after that as Paris looked to respond and their hard work was rewarded in front of their homes fans.

Rodez remain at the bottom of the league but are now three points off of safety. A win like this could be exactly what they need to revamp their season and move up the table especially as some of the teams above them are beginning to falter. Paris were shocking against Rodez and now find themselves in sixth after a surge from having a new manager had them in third at one point in the season.

PSG 7 - 1 Metz

Paris Saint-Germain stayed right on OL's heels with a big 7-1 win over a struggling FC Metz. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the first of her three goals in the seventh minute but Amélie Delabre scored an unlikely equaliser for Metz one minute later. Ashley Lawrence put PSG back in front in the 15th minute when she made a late run into the box that was picked out by Katoto and then Katoto got her second three minutes later. Lawrence then pretty much wrapped up the game with her second in extra time at the end of the first half and made sure that there was no way back for Metz in this match. Katoto made it 5-1 in the 51st minute, Shuang Wang got herself on the scoresheet in the 58th minute and then Kadidiatou Diani scored her eighth of the season in the 83rd minute.

PSG remain in second but are only two points off of OL. Any slip up from the league champions could see PSG sneak into first and as they hope, remain there until the end of the season. Metz have now lost two in a row and stay in the relegation zone in eleventh. They were not expected to beat PSG this weekend but will know that each game they do not pick up points in will make it harder for them to get out of the bottom two spots.

Soyaux 4 - 2 Dijon

ASJ Soyaux needed to find three points again after losing two games straight and they did so after a hard fought game against Dijon FCO. Sarah Cambot got the opening goal in the 14th minute and Laura Bourgouin made it two for the home side in the 32nd minute. Léa Declercq, who is having a solid season, pulled Dijon back within one in the 47th minute but Dijon's comeback was short lived as Lalia Dali-Storti scored a 72nd minute own goal to put Soyaux back in the driver's seat. Bourgouin then made sure of the points with her second on the day in the 78th minute and Declercq managed to get a consolation goal for Dijon in the 83rd minute.

Soyaux jumps ahead of Dijon with the win into eighth and pushes themselves further away from the bottom of the league. Dijon slide down into ninth and are now only five points away from the relegation zone.

Fleury 4 - 1 Lille

Fleury 91 got their second consecutive win with a great performance against Lille OSC this weekend. Salma Amani started things off with a goal in the 16th minute and Kelly Gadea added to the lead in the 32nd minute. Alexia Lamontagne made it three before half time and then Marie-Charlotte Leger put an exclamation mark on the performance with a goal in the 49th minute. Ouleymata Sarr scored one goal for Lille in the 52nd minute but by then it was too little, too late for Lille.

Fleury move up into fifth and will be happy with the turn around they have had over the last two weeks, helping them push up the table. Lille remain in tenth and are still just one point above the relegation zone. They will need to find a way to win again before they get dragged back into the bottom of the table once again.

Guingamp 0 - 1 Bordeaux

FC Girondins de Bordeaux found a single goal to defeat En Avant de Guingamp and stay high up the league standings. The only goal of the game came in the ninth minute when Claire Lavogez hit a great free kick that the goalkeeper got a hand to but ultimately could not keep out. Bordeaux and Guingamp did create opportunities for themselves throughout the match but Lavogez' stunner proved to be the match winner.

Bordeaux move up into third thanks to the win and Montpellier's loss which will delight themselves and their fans. Guingamp move down into seventh and are still looking for a win to stop their slide down the table.