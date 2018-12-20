Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview: Wolves looking to put an end to league-leading Reds unbeaten run

On the back of three wins in a row - including a 2-1 win over Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers must now face league leaders Liverpool who are the only remaining unbeaten side in the England.

Wolves will be confident of a result going into the Friday night fixture as they have now faced five of the current top six and only tasted defeat once.

However, Liverpool will be aiming to continue their club record unbeaten Premier League run of 17 games. Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes that his side "can be unbeaten until the end of the season" and match the feat of Arsenal's 'invincible' season.

Although 20 points separate these two teams, it is still all to play for. Wolves' purple patch has put them just one point behind sixth-place Manchester United. A loss, however, could see the midlands club slip as far down as 12th if results don't go their way.

The Reds will be doing everything in their power to make sure they keep their one-point lead over fellow title contenders Manchester City, to leave them top of the tree on Christmas Day.

Horrible history

The previous meetings between these two clubs haven't at all been in Wolves' favour - especially at home. When playing at home, Wolves have not beaten Liverpool in well over a decade (since 1981), with the last two occasions ending in 3-0 defeats.

Promise in front of goal

In a rare feat for a promoted side, Wolves have netted in all three of their games against top four sides, scoring five times in the process. Despite this positive record, Liverpool have managed to concede less than a goal every two games so far in the Premier League in this campaign. So the home side are going to have to take their chances if and when they come.

The league leaders have got their own formidable attacking record as they have scored three or more goals in four of their last five league games, including three last weekend against their rivals Manchester United.

Ones to watch

The focal point of Jurgen Klopp's team talks this week will have been star striker Raul Jimenez as he has had a hand in one shy of 50% of Wolves' goals this season, notching together five goals and five assists.

Contrastingly, as it may be expected, Nuno Espirito Santo's men will have had strict instructions on keeping in-form Mohammed Salah at bay. The Egyptian forward has now scored four goals in his last three away games in the Premier League.

Team news

Unfortunately for Wolves, Diogo Jota will not be featuring in tomorrow night's fixture following an injury sustained in last week's victory over Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old Portuguese winger hobbled off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem, however, the severity of the injury has not yet been revealed. On a more positive note, Jota is currently the only unavailable player in the squad for the home side as they mount their charge on the top six.

In terms of the visitors, midfielder James Milner had a minor issue towards the end of Liverpool's European triumph over Napoli, but by all accounts, it appears as though he will be back in the squad to face Wolves. Milner's return leaves youngster, Trent Alexander Arnold as the only main injury concern, as he also picked up a knock against Napoli.

Predicted starting XIs

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady (c), Boly, Doherty, Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Gibbs-White, Traore, Jimenez.

Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk (c), Robertson, Shaqiri, Keita, Fabinho, Mane, Firmino, Salah.