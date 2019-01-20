Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City: Blues ease past Terriers to keep pressure on Liverpool 

Manchester City remain hot on the heels of Premier League leaders, Liverpool after convincingly beating relegation-doomed, Huddersfield Town 3-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Blues dominated from the off and despite being denied what looked to be a certain penalty early on, they had the lead within 20 minutes through the unlikely source of full back, Danilo who netted City's 100th goal this season in all competitions.

Manager-less, Huddersfield went into the clash 10 points adrift of safety and going a goal down made their already uphill task much harder, however, their effort could not be faulted as they restricted City from any real opening after the goal.

However, Town's defence did fall asleep just before half time as both Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan had chances to double the Champions' lead, but both efforts were off target as they went into half time with just the one goal lead.

Despite being ahead, City's first half was rather lacklustre by their standards however their beginning to the second was totally the opposite.

The Blues flew out the traps after the restart and netting two quickfire goals within 10 minutes of the second half. First Leroy Sane found the head of Raheem Sterling who nodded into an empty net, then Sane turned finisher as he neatly netted under Lossl to kill the game off for Guardiola's side.

The win for City is an important win as it again reduces the gap between themselves and Liverpool to four points, as Guardiola's side wait for Jurgen Klopp's men to slip up.

Story of the game

It was City who started the stronger of the two sides and they nearly had the lead with their first attack. Aguero wriggled away from two defenders and hit a dinked effort just wide of the near post from a tight angle.

The Blues continued their pursuit for the opener and could have had a chance to find it from the spot after Sterling looked to be fouled in the area after latching onto a trademark Kevin De Bruyne through ball. Fortunately for the hosts, Andre Marriner waved away the claims and play carried on.

Huddersfield's luck did run out minutes later though as City found their opener. Danilo picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and hit a deflected effort past the helpless, Jonas Lossl to give the Champions a deserved lead. The Brazilian defender's strike was his first in the league this season.

Despite falling behind the Terriers did look to get themselves back into the game and they came close on the half hour mark through record signing, Terrance Kongolo. The ball sat up nicely for the centre back however he couldn't take advantage as he hit his effort straight at Ederson in the City goal.

The visitors had scored two or more first half goals in four of their last five games, and they nearly made it five from six moments before half time.

A chipped ball by Fernandinho found Gundogan, who turned and hit a fierce, deflected effort just past Lossl's near post.

The Terriers back line stood strong in the final minutes to make sure City went into the lead with just the one goal advantage.

However, this one goal advantage quickly changed just minutes into the second half as Sterling doubled the Champions' lead.

A through ball by De Bruyne found Sane, who looked to be in offside position, however, the linesman's flag stayed down and the German crossed for Sterling who headed home for his 10th league goal of the season, giving City a two goal cushion.

This cushion got even comfier minutes later as Guardiola's side had their third through Sane. A cushioned header from Aguero found the German who broke into the box and slotted under Lossl to all but secure the points for the away side.

Huddersfield did however try to restore some pride as they looked to take control of the game mid way through the second half. This was met by sarcastic 'ole's' from the home supporters as they began to pass and move the ball with much more confidence around the City side.

However, when this possesion was lost they were nearly instantly punished. Aguero latched onto a loose ball and played in substitute Bernardo Silva. In spite of this the Portuguese international failed to capitalise and hit his effort striaght at Lossl.

After losing manager David Wagner in the week, Mark Hudson took caretaker charge of the Terriers and the interim boss brought on striker Steve Mounie with 20 minutes left to inject some life into his side.

This injection did seem to work as within minutes Mounie had Town's two best chances of the game.

First the target man cut in from the left and hit a curling effort just wide of the post, then the Town 24 latched onto an Alex Pritchard cross but directed his header straight into the grateful hands of Ederson.

Again Mounie could have and probably should have scored as he turned in the box and somehow put his effort from five yards wide of the mark.

That would be the last of the action as Marriner blew his full time whistle to end a routine afternoon for Guardiola's Manchester City side.

Takeaways From the Match:

100 up for City

Danilo's first half strike was City's 100th goal in all competitions this season showing despite their slip of dominance in the league, their free scoring attack from last year's record breaking season is still embedded into Guardiola's side.

Huddersfield rooted at the bottom

Today's defeat means the Terriers have recorded 10 defeats in their last 11 in all competitions leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points a drift of Newcastle in 17th. Now managerless and without a win since October, any escape by the Terriers now truly would be 'the great escape'.

City still in the hunt

This afternoon's win means the Blues again cut the gap to four points after Liverpool extended to seven yesterday with a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace. With Guardiola's side now back into their usual hot form after a rocky Christmas period, this title race definitely isn't over.