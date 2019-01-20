Pellegrini believes his side have missed a huge opportunity to go seventh

West Ham United travelled to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium looking to afford the Cherries doing the double over the East London side.

Bournemouth took the three points and the double over the Irons by two second-half goals by Callum Wilson and Josh King.

The Irons boss shared his disappointment when interviewed after the match on Saturday, saying,

“Of course, we are disappointed about the result,” the Chilean said.“It was a very close game in the first 45 minutes, and in the second half we had a clear opportunity to score the first goal.

“We didn’t and then they scored a beautiful goal, but one which had a lot of luck too because the rebound came in exactly the position for their player to shoot.

Missed opportunity to go seventh

West Ham season so far has been about missed chances in front of goal and against the Cherries was no different. Pellegrini did note that his players didn’t give up by saying,

“We had a reaction, but we couldn’t score and if you can’t score you don’t win the game.

It must be noted that West Ham were off the pace through-out the match for inconsistency has plaque the Hammers season so far. The Chilean expressed his frustration about not moving up the Premier League ladder, saying,

"We are disappointed about that because this was our opportunity to go to seventh in the table, but football is like that. Maybe sometimes you play games in which you deserve a better result, but you don’t get it.”

Andy Carroll needs more time

Still coming back from injury and needing time to get back to match fitness, the Irons number nine did miss a golden opportunity to put the Hammers in front, as Pellegrini expressed his belief that Andy Carroll will improve, saying,



“Andy had a very clear chance, but he has had a long time without playing and it is not easy for a player to recover immediately.

“He is working hard and I’m sure that he will improve game-by-game.”

FA Cup match

AFC Wimbledon welcome the Irons in the FA Cup next weekend, were Pellegrini and his men can re-group and produce a good cup run. Pellegrini concludes his interview by stating that they will take game-by-game,

“Now we will try to continue in the FA Cup, then after that it’s another away game at Wolverhampton.

“We will go game-by-game and now our mind must be on trying to qualify for the next stage of the FA Cup," he said.