Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham: Hammers move further away from top six after disappointing performance

After beating Arsenal 1-0 last weekend, West Ham suffered yet another loss from the hands of Bournemouth, their second this season.



Callum Wilson opened the scoring with a fantastic volley from outside the box, with the game being closed off by a tap-in from Joshua King.

The tale of two goals

The game was just plain and boring from the front to the start. Barely any chance was created from both sides, with West Ham's first shot on target coming in the 79th minute.



The only highlight of the first half was Nathan Ake's headed goal ruled out after Wilson was said to interfere with the play after being caught offside.



After the break, it was the Hammers that had the chance to score.



A cross came from the wing towards Andy Carroll who managed to head the ball down to Michail Antonio who's scraped effort came back to Carroll.



He managed to kick the ball out of the Vitality Stadium from a yard out, needing to tap the ball into an open net. It was a horrendous effort.



And as it always is, they got punished for missing that golden chance.



Issa Diop mistimed his tackle allowing Ryan Fraser to run through on goal, and as he tried to recover, his sliding tackle rebounded Fraser's cross straight into Wilson, who Zidane like volleyed the ball into the top corner of the net.



The Hammers tried to come back into the game, but their unsuccessful efforts were punished yet again by a counter-attack in the 90th minute.



David Brooks got away from Aaron Cresswell and cut back the ball to King, who tapped it home from 5 yards out.

Takeaways

Lack of a strikeforce



After Marko Arnautovic did a 'Payet' in the build-up to the game, West Ham were left with Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez as Lucas Perez wasn't involved (possibly due to very heavily rumoured talks with Celta Vigo over potential cash + swap deal over Maxi Gomez, a potential replacement for the Austrian).





And both of them weren't good enough today against Eddie Howe's solid defensive unit.

Man Of The Match

Only players remotely deserving the award was Declan Rice, who yet again shown his maturity despite being only 20-years-old. The 'Academy Of Football' product generally controlled the midfield for the Hammers, but with the current squad problems it wasn't enough to help his team take a positive result back to London.