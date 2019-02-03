Unai Emery accepts defeat as Manchester City prove quality

Unai Emery appeared to be completely resigned over the quality Manchester City showed in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero headed City into the lead after just 48 seconds, before Laurent Koscielny equalised out of nowhere on 11 minutes and Arsenal were on top for most of the first-half afterwards.

Aguero netted twice more to complete his 17th hatrick as a City player, but it was his second just before the break that really seemed to kill the game off completely.

The Gunners failed to register a single shot in the second half as the Premier League champions closed the gap on current leaders Liverpool to just two points.

Emery accepted defeat after full-time and highlighted the hosts' superiority leading to a 'clear' result: "They showed their superiority in 90 minutes.

"First 45 minutes, we held well for the result, defending together and doing some counter-attack, taking chances to be in the match.

"But after 2-1, the second half they showed their superiority. We did not have the chances to get in the box, and the result is clear," he admitted.

The Arsenal manager went on the emphasise the quality gap between City and his side at the moment but he's certainly enthusiastic about improving.

"We needed to play together in defence and together in attack, but we cannot get the result we want. But today I think they showed the difference between City and us, and our challenge now is working and improving."

Arsenal are now without a win in their last 21 clashes with the recognised top six clubs and are now six league games without a win on the road, which surprisingly only prompted one question about the squad's mentality.

Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over at Leicester City shortly before kick-off at the Etihad means the Gunners now find themselves slumbering in sixth and at the back of the pack in the race for Champions League football next season.

Arsenal will be expected to return to winning ways and claim a rare three points away from home at Huddersfield Town next time out.