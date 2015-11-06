Hector Bellerin ruled out for Arsenal while Spurs welcome back Son Heung-min ahead of north London derby

The north London derby awaits both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur with this rivalry set to reignite on Sunday afternoon.

This particular fixture is one of the most eagerly anticipated every Premier League season, to neutrals as well as fans of both clubs. The excitment of this encounter, typified by the fact that there has been 131 goals in just 46 Premier League meetings, is one of the reasons why but their star studded line-ups also catch the eye.

Both squads posses a vast array of quality players, from the goalkeepers to the strikers. Which players will play at the Emirates and who has been ruled out?

Host of injuries for the Gunners

After a disappointing midweek clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Germany, Arsenal are inuadated with injuries before the derby clash on Sunday.

Notable absentees with long term injuries include: Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (knee), Tomas Rosicky (knee), Theo Walcott (calf) and also Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin (hamstring) who were all known to have injuries prior to the game. David Ospina, missing with a shoulder problem in recent weeks, could return though.

Multiple players in the Arsenal squad however, have had minor injuries going into the game. Firstly, and possibly most importantly, Laurent Koscielny is very likely to start on Sunday with Arsene Wenger stating that he is, "eighty percent [likely to play]. He will have a test tomorrow." A massive boost for the home side going into the game after the Frenchman was sorely missed in their midweek defeat.

Hector Bellerin has not been so fortunate to have such a swift recovery and will miss the game through his groin injury sustained in training. His fellow Spaniard and club captain, Mikel Arteta, is set to have a test on Saturday morning to determine whether he will be able to feature.

With so many injuries in the squad, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Alex Iwobi will likely both retain their places on the bench. Those who have seen them play, with the duo impressing during pre-season, will be aware of their talents. The latter made both his Premier League and Champions League debut in the last week after stellar performances for the under-21 side while his French compatriot is yet to make his first competitive senior appearance since joining in the summer.

The full squad list is as follows: Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Debuchy, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ozil, Sanchez, Campbell, Giroud, Ospina, Gibbs, Chambers, Gabriel, Flamini, Iwobi, Reine-Adelaide.

Tottenham welcome back key players

Tottenham have a far smaller amount of players missing through injury. Marquee signing from Bayer Leverkusen, Son Heung-Min, is available after six weeks out with a foot injury. The South Korea international is an exciting prospect for Spurs, being involved in four goals for his new side in just four starts, and returned in the win over Anderlecht on Thursday. The 23-year-old has been named in South Korea's recent squad to play in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite this long lay-off, much to the disgust of Mauricio Pochettino.

Left-back Danny Rose looks to return to the side for the game after a knock in their last outing against Aston Villa. Another return is set to be made by Clinton N'Jie, who has recovered from a hamstring issue. These returns provide a major boosts to their squad as Tottenham will look to improve on their previous performance against Arsenal in the League Cup two months ago.

Absentees from the Spurs side are Andros Townsend, who is left out as punishment by manager Mauricio Pochettino after being involved in a dispute with a club staff member earlier in the week, Nacer Chadli (ankle) and Nabil Bentaleb who misses out through an ankle injury.

The Spurs squad list is: Lloris, Vorm, Walker, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Vertonghen, Fazio, Rose, Davies, Winks, Dier, Dembele, Mason, Carroll, Alli, Lamela, Eriksen, Onomah, Son Heung-min, Njie, Kane.