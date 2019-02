Huddersfield Town picked up just their third Premier League win of the season as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium through a dramatic injury-time winner from Steve Mounie.

The win is their first win since beating the same opponents back in November at Molineux and gives new manager, Jan Siewart his first win as Terriers boss.

For Wolves, the defeat ends their eight games unbeaten run in all competitions, and extends their torrid run away at Huddersfield, with no win in West Yorkshire over their opponents since 1972.

The story of the Game

In a timid first half at the John Smith’s Stadium, it was the home side who started the stronger of the two and their first opportunity fell to the target man, Mounie five minutes in.

A loose ball on the edge of the box fell to the number 24, however, his fierce, low effort was well blocked by Willy Boly.

The away side had lost 11 of their last 13 away games against Huddersfield and their hoodoo in West Yorkshire seemed to be hanging over them again as they struggled to get a foothold in the game.

The Terriers continue to dominate the early stages and youngster, Karlan Grant look to put them ahead from distance, but his effort flew well over the bar.

Despite their slow start, Wolves began to find their way back into the game, and they had the best chance of the first half with 20 minutes gone on the clock.

Diogo Jota breezed passed debutant, Demeaco Duhaney and crossed for Matt Doherty, who somehow put his effort from six yards wide of the empty Huddersfield goal.

Doherty’s goal gaping chance would be the closest either side would come in a first half that lacked any real quality. Grant tried his best to change this as he attempted to convert an acrobatic overhead kick from an Alex Pritchard cross, however, like the first period, his effort lacked the quality needed as it trickled wide of the mark.

Town manager, Siewart had lost his first four games going into this one and it looked like it he’d sent his side out for the second half to replicate this as they came close within two minutes of the restart.

Mounie wriggled away from his man and hit a blocked effort out for a corner. Pritchard’s resulting delivery found the unmarked, Jon Stankovic, however, he headed his effort from six yards straight at the grateful, Rui Patricio.

The home side were without a win since the last time these two sides met in November and it seemed they were determined to do the double over their opponents as they continued to push for the opener, and they could have and probably should have had it just before the hour mark.

A looping ball from the right from substitute, Juninho Bacuna, evaded Ryan Bennett and found Mounie who, despite the celebration from the home supporters, headed into the side netting from close range.

As the game entered the final half hour the Terriers began to lose their grip on the game as Nuno Santo’s team looked to end their torrid run at the John Smith’s Stadium, and they nearly had the upper hand through and the unlikely source of Boly.

A Joao Moutinho corner from the right was met by the rising Boly, however, he couldn’t find the target as headed his effort just over the bar.

One man who struggled to stamp his usual class on the game was Ruben Neves, and his evening was summed up in one effort on goal with 20 minutes to go as he fired well over from 25 yards, a distance he is usually so dangerous from.

As the game entered the final proceedings the away side seemed to find a second wind, and with Siewart orchestrating the home supporters, his side looked to nick the winner, and this came agonisingly close with five minutes left on the clock.

Substitute, Aaron Mooy played a neat through ball to Mounie, who set himself from 18 yards and curled an effort just wide of Patricio’s far post.

Despite this, Mounie’s and Huddersfield’s agony was short lived as they snatched a winner in added time.

A curling cross from Mooy found Grant, whose effort was saved by Patricio, but only as far as Mounie who scrambled home the rebound from close range to give his side a dramatic winner, for their first victory since November.

Takeaways From the Game:

Siewert Believes: The win is Jan Siewert's first victory in charge of the Terriers after losing all of his first four games in charge. The German now believes his side can build on the victory and somehow scramble their way out of travel, after stating: "There is a chance" when asked about his side avoiding the drop.

More 'Small Team' Struggles for Wolves: Again Wolves failed to take advantage against lower ranked opposition a problem they have had all too often in the Premier League season. If they could transfer their impressive form against the 'Big Six' into games against 'smaller opposition' their already impressive season could be even more impressive.

Town do the Double: The victory for Huddersfield means they have now done the double over Wolves this season, after beating them in their last victory back in November.