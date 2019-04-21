Pedro gives his verdict on Eden Hazard's future 

After his impressive performance for Chelsea in the Europa League, Pedro has given his take on the future of Eden Hazard. The news is sure to give Chelsea fans a boost and maybe even a little bit of hope.

Pedro was speaking after his valiant performance in the Europa League after he was directly involved in all of Chelsea’s goals as they prevailed into the semi-finals of the competition with a 4-3 victory over Slavia Prague (5-3 on aggregate).

A complicated situation:

Pedro though, isn’t the Chelsea winger that supporters are too worried about. It is the brilliant Belgium instead. The future of Hazard has been up in the air for some time now which has meant that his standout performances this season have been received by Chelsea fans with a heavy heart.

Hazard’s current contract places him at the club until 2020. But the contract and Chelsea themselves are pretty powerless in the future that will ultimately be decided by only him.

Chelsea’s transfer ban is just another cog in the very complicated transfer works. Their appeal has not yet been decided in a nervy time for the club.

Classic Eden

So far, in typical Hazard fashion, he has kept his cards quite close to his chest and teased the media by telling them that he has made a decision… of course no one knows that this actually is or if he even has made a definitive choice.

Pedro has played alongside Hazard since 2015 and, like everyone, has absolutely no idea what the Real Madrid target will do this summer. He has, though, revealed that he is completely content with where he is at the moment with the London club.

He said: “He’s very happy here. He’s totally focused on Chelsea. But I don’t know what’s going to happen. He’s our most important player, he wants to win the Europa League and finish in the top four of the Premier League.”

Now more than ever

Chelsea are certainly on track to challenge for the Europa League title but sit just one place outside the Champions League top four spots. And with Manchester United and high flyers Watford to play in their remaining games – amongst others - they will need Hazard and his match-winning displays more than ever.