West Ham United v Southampton Preview: Can the Saints finish the season on a high?

Southampton conclude their away trips for the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign with a visit to East London to play West Ham United.

With safety confirmed last week thanks to a 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at St Mary’s, the pressure is away from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side ahead of the fixture.

The Saints are however without a win in their last three games, securing two draws and a disappointing 3-1 loss to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Hammers however will look to build on their impressive win away to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend – a win that confirmed them as the first team to take three points from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

West Ham have taken four points from their previous two games, taking them closer to tenth place behind Watford.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team could still finish in the top half of the table, something that hasn’t been achievable in the previous two seasons.

Saturday’s hosts were victorious last time out against Southampton, beating the Saints 2-1 at St Mary’s on boxing day thanks to two Felipe Anderson goals.

The Hammers haven’t recorded a league double over Southampton since the 2000/2001 season, can history be rewritten today?

Team News

Manuel Lanzini, Aaron Cresswell and Samir Nasri looks set to return for West Ham after their time on the side lines due to injury. Carlos Sanchez is in contention to return to the squad after suffering a knee injury.

Southampton are again set to be without centre backs Maya Yoshida and Jannik Vestergaard due to injury and illness. Mario Lemina could however make a comeback after a lengthy spell away from action due to an abdominal issue.

Managers looking ahead to new success

With the season coming to a close, both managers took time to reflect on their seasons in charge of their respective clubs.

Ralph Hasenhuttl branded Southampton’s confirmation of safety as a ‘new start’ after struggling earlier this season.

"We came from a very difficult position. It is fantastic we are safe and it is like a re-start, a new start. For the future, doing it better is the important thing."

Manuel Pellegrini however looks to emulate his success at his previous clubs, looking to secure European football for the Hammers in the near future.

“This the first time I have not qualified for Europe so I hope that next season we will do it."

Predicted 11’s

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Antonio, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Perez

Southampton XI: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romelu, Højbjerg, Long, Ings, Redmond