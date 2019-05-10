Manchester United closing in on Daniel James deal

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a £15million deal for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The 21-year-old has widely impressed throughout his breakout season in first-team football, scoring five and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

Often applauded for his blistering pace, James is under contract at Swansea until 2020 but may secure a dream move much sooner than expected.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United have seemingly pipped Premier League interest to secure a deal worth £15m for the Wales international.

The promising starlet's arrival would be the first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of what is set to be a summer transfer period full of change for the Red Devils after a disappointing campaign.

James made his Welsh national team debut under Old Trafford great Ryan Giggs in November and scored a crucial decider in the 1-0 EURO Qualifying opener win against Slovakia in March.

He was at Elland Road for a medical on deadline day in January after promotion-chasers Leeds United had been in talks with Swansea over a potential £10million deal for most of the transfer window.

However, negotiations fell through at the final stage and James has continued to catch the eye of suitors at the Liberty Stadium for the remainder of the 18-19 season.

The exciting left winger may count that as a blessing in disguise though and now looks likely to be playing Premier League football next season, at United or not.