The Warm Down: Chelsea dispatch Arsenal in Europe

Unai Emery’s Arsenal succumbed to a crushing defeat at the hands of London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final. It was the Gunners’ last opportunity to secure Champions League football, but their hopes were ended in emphatic fashion.

A low key first half

It was a goalless in the opening 45 minutes in Baku. The atmosphere in the stadium resembled that of a pre-season friendly, with all the well documented travelling issues for both sets of fans playing a part.

Arsenal in fact made a bright start to the game and were the more threatening team for the first half an hour. Saed Kolasinac was afforded a lot of time and space on the left flank, but when a crossing opportunity arose, he failed to pick out anyone in a red and white shirt.

Granit Xhaka came closest for Arsenal in the first half, a rare right footed effort from distance skimmed the top of Kepa Arrizabalga’s goal. Chelsea’s best effort of the half came from ex Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud. After some neat build up play, Eden Hazard – who had a growing influence on the game – found the Frenchman in the box but he saw his effort well saved by Petr Cech.

Both teams went into the break with the score level and the game very much in the balance.

Arsenal unravel in Azerbaijan

Despite being bettered for large periods of the first half, Chelsea emerged from the dressing room a seemingly reinvigorated outfit.

Immediately they went on the front foot, and it took just four minutes of the second half for The Blues to score the opening goal. Left back Emerson floated in a pinpoint cross into the Arsenal box and it was met by the head of Giroud, who stooped down low to guide the ball in at the near post. A clinical header from the 32-year-old, who had come back to haunt his former club.

Things then went from bad to worse for the north Londoners, as on the hour mark Pedro doubled Chelsea’s lead, sweeping home a cross from the increasingly involved Hazard. Five minutes later the fleet-footed Belgian added his name to the scoresheet, making it 3-0 from the penalty spot after a clumsy challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Giroud. Arsenal had collapsed in alarmingly quick fashion, and the travelling support watched on with grimace.

Substitute Alex Iwobi entered the field and scored what would only be a consolation, crashing home a stunning volley from outside the box. In other circumstances this goal may have been wildly applauded, but the magnitude of Arsenal’s task reflected in the celebrations.

In the 72nd minute Hazard made sure of matters with a fourth Chelsea goal, finishing from close range after being found by Giroud’s clipped pass. This ended the game as a contest and rounded off a convincing Chelsea win, earning Maurizio Sarri’s first trophy as a manager in the process.

With a 5th place finish and failure to win the Europa League, Arsenal will once again feature in the competition for a third consecutive season. A disappointing end to a campaign which at times showed promise. It will be a familiar feeling for Arsenal fans heading into this summer, with the future of the club extremely unclear.