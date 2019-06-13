Rosenior snubs Middlesbrough to stay with Brighton

Liam Rosenior has turned the chance to join a new-look coaching setup at Middlesbrough in order to continue at Brighton & Hove Albion as the U23's assistant manager.

Rosenior has been working as the assistant coach of Brighton U23's for nearly a year after retiring from football at the age of 34 with Brighton due to a knee injury.

Middlesbrough are set to name current first-team coach and ex-defender, Jonathan Woodgate as their manager.

Woodgate was keen to add Rosenior to his backroom staff along with one of Woodgate's ex-Tottenham Hotspur teammates, Robbie Keane who is the current Republic of Ireland assistant manager.

Why Rosenior has turned down the chance to join Middlesbrough

This is a very good question and there are only two reasons that have been reported by some media outlets.

The first is that Rosenior is a huge admirer of new Brighton manager, Graham Potter and the chance to potentially work with him at Brighton could have been enough to convince him to stay.

Secondly, Rosenior is highly thought of by Albion having played his final three years of his career with The Seagulls and with Brighton have given Rosenior his first break in coaching, maybe he wanted to continue working with them due to that.

One thing is for sure, Rosenior is a young and upcoming coach and has the potential to become a very good manager in the future if not a future Brighton manager.