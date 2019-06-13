Liverpool stamp £25 million price tag on Dejan Lovren amid AC Milan interest

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A giants AC Milan. However, Liverpool will only consider selling the Croatian international this summer should an offer of at least £25 million be submitted for the Reds central defender.

There has been no official contact between the two clubs with Liverpool having no desire to push the 29-year-old defender out the door.

AC Milan are still seeking a new manager following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso who failed to guide the seven-time European Cup winners back into the Champions League. The Italian side have been linked with Marco Giampaolo, the Sampdoria coach.

Milan are also awaiting a new sporting director with Frederic Massara, who recently left Roma, the frontrunner to take the job. Massara checked in on the availability of Lovren and was interested in luring him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Another potential stroke of brilliance from Michael Edwards?

£25 million would represent a shrewd piece of business considering the Reds paid £20 million for Lovren back in July 2014. Liverpool's sporting director has built up an attractive reputation for maximising the fees of outgoing sales as seen by the £142 million departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona as well as Dominic Solanke's £19 million move to Bournemouth in January.

According to Spotrac, Lovren is one of Liverpool's top earners taking home a reported £100,000 which will likely increase if a lucrative fee is struck by Milan.

Lovren made just 18 appearances last season due to injury falling down the pecking order in Klopp's squad with the Croatian now the fourth choice central defender at Liverpool, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

With the Liverpool defender turning 30 in July, it could be that he wants to make one final move to get regular football following five years on Merseyside. Although he could be content on being part of a Champions League winning squad after coming on as a substitute in the final in Madrid in Liverpool's victory over Tottenham Hotspurs.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, has previously stated that he does not the club to spend heavily this summer after his squad recorded a record-breaking points tally of 97 to finish runners-up to champions Manchester City as well as conquering Europe for the sixth time.

It remains difficult to see whether a suitor will be prepared to pay the £25 million as demanded by Liverpool despite Lovren having played in two Champions League finals and a World Cup final in just over a year.