Brighton in talks with Genk over Leandro Trossard

Brighton are in talks with Racing Genk to sign their Belgian national winger, Leandro Trossard.

According to HLN Sport in Belgium, Albion have already had an offer turned down at the start of this week, but are set to come in with another offer.

Genk are thought to want 20 million Euros for the winger, which converted into sterling would cost £18m and see Brighton break their transfer record of £16m for Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Why Trossard is highly wanted by The Seagulls

It's no wonder Brighton are keen on Trossard. The 24-year-old scored 22 goals and got 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions and played in the Europa League last season.

The Belgian has been linked with Arsenal, Spurs, Southampton, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco previously.

Albion are in desperate need of a left winger, after their current go-to left-winger Jose Izquierdo missed a good chunk of last season with a knee injury and will also miss the start of next season due to knee surgery.

Trossard is also versatile as he can play in the number ten role and on the right wing as well meaning he could be a very useful addition.