Scotland 3-3 Argentina: World Cup hopes on the line but Scotland crash out

Scotland knew their objective as they took to the field in their final group match on Wednesday evening. They had to win to give themselves any chance of qualification and they almost did just that until three late goals from Argentina left their FIFA Women's World Cup dreams in tatters.

That only tells half the story from the Parc des Princes as VAR played a major role in how this final chapter of Scotland's story played out on football's biggest stage providing a controversial finish and high drama in Paris.

In the end, with everything else aside, this result eliminates both sides from contention and much like in their previous two games, leaves Scotland wondering "what might've been" in France in the summer of 2019.

Story of the match

With their hopes of qualification at stake, it was imperative for Shelley Kerr that her team started positively. Two lacklustre performances in the first half of their opening two games ultimately cost Scotland then and it was important not to let it happen once more with three points the absolute bare minimum needed.

It was the Scots then that dominated the ball in the early portion of the match without really troubling their opponents. Argentina had sat in for their games thus far in the tournament and were keen to do so again despite needing points themselves to try and finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

Argentina did threaten first in a breathless couple of minutes that saw Estefania Banini deliver a perfect ball onto the head of Marianna Larroquette which came back off the crossbar before Scotland attacked immediately with Erin Cuthbert driving at the defence, forcing a save from the excellent Vanina Correa that came back to the forward to assist for Kim Little in the middle to tap into an empty net.

The goal was exactly what Scotland needed to ease any nerves and they were able to control the rest of the half without really threatening a second. Florencia Bonsegundo was the most threatening player down the wing for Argentina but the Scottish defence marshalled her and her team-mates well.

The lively Cuthbert, Claire Emslie and Caroline Weir had all linked-up well during the first half and the trio brought that into the second with Scotland's good play paying dividends early as they doubled their lead just three minutes after the restart. Weir with a looping cross for Jen Beattie to power the ball beyond the goalkeeper, emulating her rugby-playing father, John Beattie, who also put the ball over the line in this stadium thirty-two years prior.

The second goal brought confidence to the pink-shirted Scots as they came forward with ease and it wasn't long before the lead was extended again. Erin Cuthbert, as usual, was a standout for Scotland and after she was denied moments earlier by Correa, she got the goal her performance deserved with a thumping volley from a few yards out after Leanne Crichton's header was initially saved.

It seemed rather unfathomable at this stage that it could all go so wrong for Scotland... but it did. This is Scotland after all, this is a nation that does failure like no other and where the men's national team have led the way in that regard for several years, the girls were about to follow in some of the most dramatic scenes that the FIFA Women's World Cup has ever seen.

At first it was just one with seventy-four minutes on the clock. A composed finish from Milagros Menendez that gave some hope back to Argentina and raised some concern among the Tartan Army but given the way this match had gone to this point, it was not overly worrying, especially considering the Scots had only conceded three goals twice in their previous twenty-one internationals - both to Norway.

Four minutes later though, came the second. A rasping thunderbolt from Bonsegundo that struck the crossbar before falling into the net and struck fear into Scottish hearts too. This is a rollercoaster ride that Scotland fans have been on far too many times before and one that more often than not, in Paris and beyond, leaves everyone sick at it's conclusion.

It was inevitable then that the killer blow would soon follow. With eighty-six minutes on the clock, Sophie Howard, just on moments earlier as a substitute, brought down Aidana Cometti in the box and Scotland's fate was sealed. The Scots often find new ways to bring on that late heartbreak but what happened next was about to bring it to another level as VAR came to the fore again.

Ri-Hyang Ok, the woman in the middle, eventually pointed to the spot after consultation and Bonsegundo stepped up to be the villain of the piece. Her penalty was poor as Lee Alexander sprang to her right to make the save, but this was not the night for a a new Scottish hero, VAR made sure of that.

The jubilant celebrations from the penalty save were still flowing as the VAR team got to work once again. This time to judge if Alexander had left her line before the penalty was taken. Regardless of opinion on the new FIFA ruling that goalkeepers must remain with one foot on the line until the penalty is struck, it was clear that Alexander had strayed earning Bonsegundo a reprieve and a second chance to break Scottish hearts.

She made no mistake this time. One thumping kick into the net and the masterpiece that Scotland had spent the match crafting had turned into a "disasterpiece" in fifteen cruel second half minutes. The referee inexplicably added no time on despite the lengthy delays just to compound Scottish misery as they bowed out in France.

Takeaways

Blame game

Scotland haven't had much luck when it comes to VAR.

After being at the wrong end of contentious decisions against England and Japan, it probably should've been anticipated that it would prove to be their downfall against Argentina too. VAR will split opinion but former Scotland goalkeeper and most-capped player Gemma Fay was clear in her disdain for the new ruling from FIFA on goalkeepers at penalty kicks.

Scotland though, were also their own worst enemy on the night. They were excellent for 75 minutes and completely capitulated with the concession of two poor goals and the rash challenge to give away the penalty. It is true that without the new ruling, Scotland get themselves off the hook, but quite frankly, they should never have allowed themselves into the position to draw the game given their superiority and will have to concede that the damage was self-inflicted.

Standout players

Despite the final scoreline, this was a very good display from Scotland overall and one that fans of the team have been crying out for since the tournament began, at least for seventy-five minutes.

Erin Cuthbert is quickly becoming one of the best players in the world, performing well both for her national side and for Chelsea on the European stage, and she delivered again on Wednesday with a typical tireless display that yielded one assist and a goal that she very much deserved.

Claire Emslie is another outstanding player always looking to make things happen for Scotland. Caroline Weir was impressive in her best outing at the tournament while Rachel Corsie also deserves a mention. Leanne Crichton was unlucky with a header just before the second Scotland goal.

As for Argentina, Florencia Bonsegundo was the difference in the end as her wicked strike from range brought her side back within one and she was cool, at least the second time round, to convert the penalty to earn a point. She was also the biggest threat for the team during the match.

And finally, the Argentine goalkeeper Vanina Correa. She conceded three goals but had a stellar tournament. Her save from Crichton's header was world class and she leaves with an enhanced reputation and carries the bulk of the responsibility for earning her side two points at the tournament.

Scotland came to France as pioneers for the women's game in their country. They were the first side representing their nation to reach a World Cup since the men's team of 1998 which also crossed the channel just like the girls have done twenty-one years later.

The city of love though has not been kind to Scotland, it has been more like the city of heartbreak. This romantic tale of a first-ever World Cup voyage has ended in the worst manner it possibly could have and left yet another Scottish side on the floor wondering where it all went wrong.

For Scotland, the disappointment will fade and the accomplishments will instead come into focus. Despite the circumstances of their exit, a nation is proud of it's national team once again. It has taken twenty-one years for a Scottish national team to step out of the doldrums and it is the women that are leading the way.

It did not go the way it was hoped to go but a nation is inspired and the Scotland women's team are undoubtedly history makers. They made it to this grand stage for the first-time ever and when the dust has settled in the Parc des Princes, that will be the shining light of this campaign and not VAR or "what might've been" and for that, this team deserves all the credit in the world.