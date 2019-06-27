Liverpool sign 17-year-old defender Van den Berg

Liverpool have completed the signing of highly promising centre-back Sepp van den Berg from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

The initial fee is believed to be around £1.3M, potentially rising to £4.4M if he goes on to make 350 appearances for the Reds, an indication of the club's optimism.

The 17-year-old is likely to start with the Under-23s but could soon join first-team training along with other top prospects.

He is expected to accompany the Champions League-winning squad on their pre-season tour of the United States next month.

Liverpool's recruitment team view the signing as a significant coup, having reportedly beaten Barcelona and Bayern Munich to his signature.

Embed from Getty Images

Who is Sepp van den Berg?

It has been a rapid rise for the defender, who only signed his first professional contract with PEC Zwolle in February 2018.

An impressive adjustment to the top level resulted in growing involvement until the end of the season.

In 2018/19, he made 15 appearances, largely restricted to the substitutes' bench after former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam took over in December.

At 6"2, Van den Berg is an imposing presence but, not unlike new team-mates Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, is pacey and comfortable in possession.

He has three caps for Netherlands U19s under his belt.

Embed from Getty Images

'Klopp one of the reasons I came here'

Speaking to the official club website, Van den Berg expressed his immense excitement and identified the opportunity to work with Jurgen Klopp as a key factor in his decision to join the Reds, as opposed to other top-level suitors.

"It’s just an amazing feeling," he said. "It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

"I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

"Of course, the trainer [Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

"I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

Van den Berg is Liverpool's first signing of what is expected to be a quiet summer transfer window.