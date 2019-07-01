Chelsea confirm departure of five players

Chelsea have confirmed the departures of Gary Cahill, Gonzalo Higuain, Eduardo, Rob Green and Kyle Scott after their contracts expired on July 1st.

All five professionals have had different experiences at the West-London club, with Cahill making nearly 300 appearances and Eduardo having never featured in the first team.

1. Gary Cahill

Cahill departs Stamford Bridge a legend for what he has won and achieved at the club.

The English defender joined the Blues from Bolton Wanderers in the 2012 January transfer window for a fee of around £7 million.

The veteran Chelsea defender played 291 times for the club and scored 25 goals.

He won the Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x2), Europa League (x2), Carabao Cup, and the almighty Champions League.

The former club captain will be remembered for his performance in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012, due to the fact that he played despite battling an ongoing injury.

More recently, Cahill scored a late goal in the Blues' 2-1 win against Stoke City in in the 2016/17 season. A win which guaranteed the Premier League title during Antonio Conte's first season.

2. Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain joined on loan from Juventus in January, where he was reunited with Maurizio Sarri following their stint at Napoli.

The Argentinian featured inconsistently for Chelsea after making his debut in the FA Cup versus Sheffield Wednesday.

He scored two wonderful goals to get his Premier League tally running in a home fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Overall, Higuain made 23 appearances for the club in all competitions last season, scoring a total of seven goals and making two assists.

Most of the forward's appearances came in the league, due to Olivier Giroud's formidable Europa League form.

Higuain leaves the club and returns to Juventus reunited again with Sarri, who departed in June, with another major honour under his belt- the Europa League title.

3. Rob Green

Green joined Chelsea from Huddersfield Town last summer on a free transfer.

The veteran goalkeeper acted as back-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero during last season.

The former England international will be remembered best for his heroics in Chelsea's pre-season win over Lyon before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

He will also be remembered for his joyful celebrations after Chelsea's Europa League final victory over Arsenal in Azerbaijan.

4. Eduardo

Eduardo signed from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2016 to provide goalkeeper cover for Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic.

That same summer he had been part of Portugal’s triumphant Euro 2016 squad and joined the Blues on a one-year contract following two seasons with the Croatian champions.

Eduardo spent last season though at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, but the most surprising stat about his time at Chelsea is that he made zero appearances in the first team - he did appear twice for the U23s.

5. Kyle Scott

Scott is the only youth player to have been released in this collective by Chelsea.

The young midfielder joined the blue side of London as an under-10 from Southampton.

He has had a very successful youth career for the Blues. This is due to the fact that he has won the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League twice.

Since joining the club, Scott has had one loan spell at Telstar. That was last season, when he played for the Dutch division two side .

The 21-year-old was a part of the pre-season tour of China and Singapore in the summer of 2017, playing in games against Arsenal and Inter Milan.

He was on the bench at the start of the Premier League season and made his one and only Chelsea appearance as a substitute for the last half-hour of a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City in February 2018.