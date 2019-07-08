The out of favour Chelsea players who may blossom under Lampard 

There are more than a few Chelsea players that fell out of favour at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

With new manager Frank Lampard coming in and beginning to take pre-season training, there are a couple of players in particular who may be better suited under the Englishman.

Marcos Alonso

Embed from Getty Images

The Spanish defender was always going to be included in any list surrounding Sarri’s departure. The left-back did not enjoy a good time under the Italian manager and went from a Premier League Team of the Season player to a Chelsea rotational player.

Sarri opted for a back four and pushed Alonso further back into a more restricted left-back role. Under Antonio Conte, Alonso was allowed to explore his dangerous attacking side in a wing-back role which suited him perfectly.

Now, Lampard probably won’t opt for a formation that includes a wing-back, but he is much keener on having his full-backs attack than Sarri will ever be. Under Lampard at Derby County, young attacking right-back Jayden Bogle thrived because he was given the freedom to roam forward.

Like Bogle, Alonso is a defender who is brilliant going forward but has some weaknesses in the defensive department. Lampard was able to manage this so well with the youngster at Derby and may be able to do so with Alonso.

Olivier Giroud

Embed from Getty Images

The Frenchman has never been a first-choice striker under any manager he’s had in the Premier League.

But could Lampard’s first season finally be Giroud’s opening chance? The striker signed a one-year deal ahead of the new season and it would come as no surprise if he actually turns out to be one of Lampard’s favourites.

Again, comparing his time at Derby, Lampard loved a man called David Nugent. He loved him because of his tireless work rate, experience and coolness in front of goal. Giroud has this in abundance and is a natural goal scorer in the Premier League like Nugent was in the Championship for some time.

Lampard knows all too well how much experience is needed in any successful Premier League team and may look to Giroud to provide exactly that. With Gonzalo Higuain gone and only his recent Europa League form to go off, it will be pretty hard to ignore him when picking the team sheet.

Ross Barkley

Embed from Getty Images

It wouldn’t be harsh to determine Barkley’s transfer to Chelsea pretty underwhelming so far. At Everton Barkley was tipped to be England’s next goal scoring midfielder. In turn, this went to Dele Alli while Barkley was left to deteriorate on the Chelsea substitute bench.

The attacking midfielder is 25 now and should be close to hitting his prime. If there is one man to get a goalscoring attacking midfielder back to their best, it is most certainly Lampard.

Yes, the comparison is easy to make, but this change in management would be exactly what Barkley needed to restart his Chelsea career. Barkley has bags of talent and has aspirations of being the exact type of player Lampard was for so many years at Chelsea and England.

Lampard may very well look favourably on Barkley and want to get the best out of a player he probably knows best in terms of how they want to play. Lampard can coach the player on his movement around the box and his positional play which will only help Barkley improve ahead and during the new season.

Mason Mount

Embed from Getty Images

Like Barkley, the comparison is easy to make. Mount is a young Chelsea attacking midfielder who has already experienced life under Lampard at Derby.

Mount enjoyed his most successful season at Derby in terms of assists and matches played and made more than a fair case of earning his first start for Chelsea sometime this season.

At Derby Lampard preferred a 4-3-3 formation with one holding midfielder, one box-to-box playmaker and one attacking goal scorer. You can’t help but feel like the latter position will be handed to either Barkley or Mount. Either way, Mount has and will continue to thrive under the coaching of Lampard.