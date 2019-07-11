Newcastle to announce Bruce 'by the end of the week'

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is set to be appointed Newcastle United manager by the end of the week, The Telegraph reports.

The Magpies have been without a manager for two weeks now after fans' favourite Rafa Benitez departed the club after three seasons in charge, citing difficulties with the club’s current and controversial chairman Mike Ashley behind his decision to leave.

Benitez has since become the new boss of Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang, which is where Bruce could meet his new team for the first time next week as the squad heads over to the Far East to compete Premier League Asia Trophy.

Bruce, 58, is a boyhood Newcastle fan, but both he and Wednesday have said that they’ve had no formal approach from Ashley. Bruce told the Sheffield Star this week:

"It’s news to me. God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon... John Terry was favourite yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before, so who knows? As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog."

Though Bruce won’t be a popular appointment. The Toon Army loved Rafa and more than many feel as though this appointment would be a huge step back for the club.

But the former Sunderland manager may opt to stay at Hillsborough. He was appointed in January but didn’t take charge until February due to personal reasons and since taking charge of the Championship club, he’s won over the fans with a solid performance in the second half of the season.

The Owls finished 12th last season and at one point even looked to have a shot at the playoffs. Should Bruce stay in Sheffield, it would come as good news for both parties, but whether or not he could turn down his ‘dream job’ is down to him.