FC Liefering vs Brighton preview: Albion prepare for first game under Potter

Graham Potter takes charge of Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time tomorrow when they kick off their pre-season away in Austria against FC Liefering.

The venue for the friendly against FC Liefering (1 pm UK time) is Sportplatz Bischofshofen.

Albion fans will be watching with anticipation to see some new signings and see how their new manager does in his first game.

What to expect from Brighton

It's hard to say exactly what to expect in terms of a lineup. However, one thing is for sure there will certainly be a different style of play.

Potter is known for playing an attacking style of football and it means The Seagulls will go out and play a very positive game from the start.

In terms of lineup, Albion will probably play two different elevens. One may be a mix of some U23 and senior player who maybe did not get a look in.

Then, the other half may see Brighton play a stronger side full of first-teamers.

Who are FC Liefering

One thing people will not know much about is Brighton's opponents.

Liefering play their football in the Austrian second division and have been a feeder club to Red Bull Salzburg since 2012.

The average age of their squad is 18 and a half. It is not only for age reasons that Liefering are likely to be energetic and athletic rivals.

They are also further advanced in their preparations after finishing just below halfway last season.

They have already played one friendly, a 2-1 home defeat by Bayern Munich's second team last Saturday, and they begin their league campaign a fortnight sooner than Albion at the end of July.