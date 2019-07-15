Joselu leaves Newcastle for home comforts in Spain

Joselu leaves Newcastle United after two seasons on Tyneside as he joins Alaves for a reported £2.5 million.

The Spanish striker moves back to La Liga after originally leaving Real Madrid in 2011 to join 1899 Hoffenheim.

Joselu scored seven goals in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.

Mixed spell on Tyneside

The Spaniard was never a fan favourite or the most clinical of strikers at Newcastle but he always gave everything he had for the shirt.

Joselu scored on his home debut for the Magpies which was a 3-0 victory over West Ham United in 2017.

Having only cost the Magpies £5 million two years ago and signed as a backup for Dwight Gayle originally, Rafa Benitez saw him as a potential outlet when defending deep and under pressure.

Proud to have played for Newcastle

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Spanish side and left an emotional farewell message to the Newcastle fans on social media:

"Dear Newcastle United fans,

"The time has come to say goodbye. I just can say thank-you.

"[You have an] Incredible Stadium, city, club and people. Wish you all the best for the upcoming season."

The Spaniard's departure leaves the Magpies with just two recognised strikers in Gayle and Yoshinori Muto.