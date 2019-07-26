Barnsley vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades continue their preparation against Yorkshire neighbours

Sheffield United look to continue their preparation for life back in the Premier League with a trip across Yorkshire to face Championship outfit, Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Blades will be hoping to continue their impressive pre-season campaign after recording wins over Real Betis, Northampton Town and Chesterfield this summer.

Last time out

The home side recorded an impressive victory in their last outing as they defeated German outfit, Bielefeld 3-2 thanks to goals from Cauley Woodrow, Mallik Wilks and Luke Thomas.

Chris Wilder's side were also victorious in their last run-out as a hat-trick from Billy Sharp, and goals from Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman guided them to an impressive 5-0 win over Chesterfield.

Ones to Watch

For Barnsley, Woodrow could prove to be the main man for the Championship side as the 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive pre-season so far scoring seven times in four games.

For the Premier League new boys club captain, Sharp could be their main man as like Woodrow, the 33-year-old has enjoyed his pre-season in front of goal netting four in four in his summer campaign, including his hat-trick in the Blades' 5-0 demolition of Chesterfield last time out.

Team News

After joining the Blades this week record signing, Lys Mousset could be set to make his debut for the South Yorkshire club after Chris Wilder left the Frenchman out of Tuesday's victory over Chesterfield on 'precautionary measures'.

Fellow summer signing, Ravel Morrison could also feature for the first time in a Sheffield United shirt as a heel problem has meant the former Manchester United man has been sidelined throughout the Blades' pre-season fixtures.