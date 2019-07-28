Reading 3-4 Chelsea: Mount's double settles thriller

Two goals in the second half from Mason Mount helped Chelsea overcome Reading 4-3 in a thrilling game at the Madejski Stadium.

This win for Frank Lampard makes it three wins so far out of five pre-season games for Chelsea.

The game was very competitive throughout, and Chelsea's quality just about shone through in the end, despite being defensively unstable at the back all throughout the game.

Story of the game

Lampard made a lot of changes from the team that played against Barcelona in Japan on Tuesday. A lot of fringe players started, while Reading started close to their full team.

The Blues started the game in a lethargic manner, and were punished by a fast-starting Reading in the 13th minute when Josh Barrett put the Royals in front with a lobbed goal after his first effort was blocked.

But Chelsea responded swiftly from a free kick in the 22nd minute, when Ross Barkley's wonderful effort just outside the box nestled into the back of the Reading net.

And as the first half went on, it was really an even contest. Both sides had chances before the break to take the lead, but Chelsea managed to notch a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute, when Kenedy's long range swerving shot caused havoc for Joao Virginia in the Reading goal, as he could only parry the Brazilian's effort into his own net.

So at half-time, Chelsea looked vulnerable with a 2-1 lead, and as a result of a below-par performance from most of the team selected in the first half, full of fringe and second-string players, the Chelsea boss responded with 10 changes which included more first-team options.

Those changes did not help Chelsea at the start of the second half, as their vulnerability from set pieces was finally punished in the 49th minute when new Reading defender Michael Morrison scored his first goal for the club after poor marking from Chelsea players left the defender with a tap in from a corner.

At 2-2 it was anyone's game. And Chelsea's young star Mount took the initiative and scored two quickfire goals in the second half to give Chelsea a commanding 4-2 lead.

The first goal came in the 57th minute, after a cutback was deflected into the path of Mount, who finished clinically to put the Blues back in front.

And the second came three minutes later after a dreadful error from the Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker was intercepted by Michy Batshuayi and Mount pounced and passed the ball into the net.

But then Chelsea eased off as the second half progressed, and they were punished in the 71st minute to set up a nervy ending to the game, as a free flowing Reading move was finished off by Sam Baldock.

The West-Londoners then slowed the tempo of the game down and took the sting out of the match to earn a 4-3 victory over the Championship side in Berkshire.

Man of the Match

There were two players for Chelsea who stood out. One was Barkley who was Chelsea's best player in the first half. Every time he got the ball he looked dangerous and lively in the Chelsea midfield. Barkley crucially scored Chelsea's equaliser when they went 1-0 down.

And the other Chelsea player in contention for being man of the match was Mount with his wonderful second-half performance. He scored two goals today and caused Reading many problems with his dynamic movement in between the back-four.

But the consensus within the fanbase is that Mount just edged Barkley for the man of the match.

Takeaways from the match

There were some positives and some negatives for Chelsea to takeaway from today's performance.

A key positive was the effectiveness of the high press implemented by both Chelsea sides today. This was most present in forcing the error leading up to Reading's fourth goal.

However one negative effect that the high press tactic had on Chelsea was that it left them very vulnerable at the back, especially on the wings.

Other negatives from the game included the woeful performance of Blues midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. He needs to be sold or go out on loan, as his time is arguably up at Chelsea.

Another negative from a Chelsea perspective was their awful defending from set pieces. This was evident from every corner, and Reading only punished the Blues once with Morrison's equaliser at the start of the second half.

Two more games left in pre-season

Chelsea have two more pre-season games before their Premier League opening game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues next travel to Austria to play RB Salzburg, before playing Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.