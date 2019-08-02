Burnley vs Parma Preview: Clarets face final pre-season test against Serie A opponents

Burnley round off their pre-season preparations by hosting Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913, in the Clarets final game before they take on Southampton at Turf Moor on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Sean Dyche's side thrashed Ligue 1 side Nice 6-1 on Tuesday night at a rain-soaked Turf Moor. The performance against Nice was very encouraging and the Clarets will be looking to produce a similar performance against Parma on Saturday.

Team News

Burnley will be without club captain Tom Heaton for the first time after the England international moved to Aston Villa in the week and with Nick Pope a doubt after missing the Nice game due to a minor groin problem Joe Hart is likely to start.

Ben Gibson, Robbie Brady and Ben Mee are also doubts ahead of Burnley's final pre-season friendly having also missed the Nice win, while midfielder Steven Defour will miss out as the Belgium international continues to recover from an injury-hit campaign last term.

Dyche will have been pleased that there were no fresh injury concerns picked up following the Nice game, and there could be starts for Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez after both came off the bench and made a positive impression in the win on Tuesday.

With the Premier League season just over a week away from kicking off Dyche's starting line-up could well provide a glimpse as to which players are likely to start against Southampton in the Clarets' opening game.

The Opposition

Parma are a club with great tradition and history within Italian and European football, having won two UEFA Cups during the most successful period in the club's history.

However, following the club being declared bankrupt in 2015 Parma were demoted to Serie D, the fourth division of Italian football, but the club have since earned three promotions to get back into the Italian topflight.

Parma finished in 14th place in Serie A last season in their first campaign back in the topflight of Italian football, having earned 41 points to finish three points clear of the relegation zone in a congested bottom half of the table.

Former Arsenal attacker Gervinho was Parma's top scorer last term with 11 goals in Serie A, while veteran Portuguese defender Bruno Alves was the clubs joint-third top scorer with four goals.

Amongst Parma's new summer signings are promising 19-year-old forward Andrea Andorante from Inter Milan and midfielders Gaston Brugman and Jose Machin both arriving from Pescara.

Burnley will be looking to round off their pre-season with another confidence-boosting win heading into their first Premier League game against Southampton.