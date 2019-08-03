Scottish League One Round-Up

League One life for relegated Falkirk got off to a tough start with a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium.

A big home crowd turned out to see the League Two flag unveiled for last season's champions, and they witnessed an organised display from their side. The Bairns battled and had chances, but couldn't find the goal they desperately desired thanks to solid defending from The Blue Toon.

Spoils Shared

Elsewhere, Stranraer had to fight back at home to last season's League One playoff participants Montrose at Stair Park.

A first-half effort from James Hilton put The Blues in front at the break, but with just fourteen minutes remaining, three goals in six minutes spiced things up. Terry Masson equalised for The Gable Endies on 76 minutes, before Liam Callaghan switched the result into Montrose's favour two minutes later. The lead only lasted two minutes though as Carlo Pignatiello equalised to make it 2-2 and share the points.

Promotion Play-Off winners Clyde picked up a point at Broadwood Stadium in a 1-1 draw with visitors East Fife. David Goodwillie's penalty put The Bully Wee in front, but Anton Dowds hit back for The Fifers to take a point against the League One newcomers.

Quickfire Forfar

After a goalless first half at Excelsior Stadium between Airdrieonians and Forfar Athletic, the away side struck twice in quick succession with two goals in two minutes from Andy Jackson and Callum Tapping to fire The Loons to a 2-0 opening victory, which fires Forfar into first in the league.

Late Rovers

Elsewhere, Raith Rovers edged out a late victory to take the three points. in an even contest away to Dumbarton, it looked like a stalemate at Dumbarton Football Stadium, until a Grant Anderson strike eleven minutes from full time, was enough to separate the sides and give The Rovers a 1-0 win.