Morton seal the deal on ex-Falkirk defender Peter Grant

Morton have secured the services of former Falkirk centre back Peter Grant for the coming season.

Grant becomes new Ton boss David Hopkin's seventh signing of the summer, penning a deal that will run until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Experience of the league

The 25-year-old has recently enjoyed spells south of the border with Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle. However, he boasts a wealth of experience in the Scottish Championship having made over 100 appearances for the Bairns between 2014 and 2018.

Grant, who is the son of former Celtic and Scotland defender Peter Grant, scored for the Bairns in the 2015 Scottish Cup Final.

The strong centre-half was highly rated during his time at the Bairns and left to pursue a new challenge in England. However, his time down south was not a huge success as he found game time hard to come by so he will be hoping that this move will help rejuvenate his once very promising career.

Familiar faces

Grant is ready to hit the ground running and he is already familiar with a few of his Ton teammates. He played alongside Reghan Tumilty and Bob McHugh during their time at the Falkirk Stadium.

Speaking to gmfc.net, Grant admitted that both of these players played a huge part in his decision to sign for the Cappielow side. He said: "Bob and Reghan had nothing but great things to say about the club on and off the pitch. When someone speaks as highly as they have, it gives you a whole new insight. Speaking to players at the club is always the best way to understand the experience."

Ton fans will be hoping that Grant can continue from where he left off in Scotland and provide a solid defensive base to help them push towards the top end of the Championship this season.